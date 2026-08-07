How Matthieu Schon Built an International Concierge Brand by Solving Problems Most Luxury Travelers Never Expect

Luxury travel looks effortless to the people who experience it. Flights depart on time, restaurant tables are ready, transfers arrive exactly when expected, and every reservation appears perfectly coordinated.

Few travelers ever see the planning that makes those moments possible. Matthieu Schon understood early in his career that the biggest opportunities in luxury hospitality were not glamorous.

They existed behind the scenes, where small mistakes could quickly become expensive problems. That realization became the foundation of Matt Concierge, an international business built around preparation, responsiveness, and trust instead of traditional travel bookings.