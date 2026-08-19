Greater Miami closed 2024 with over 28 million visitors, the most ever recorded in a single year, and they spent 22 billion dollars while they were here [1]. A growing slice of that money lands in private homes: Brickell high rises, South Beach condos, and waterfront villas that out-sleep any hotel suite.
For the owners of those properties, Miami is a demanding market. Rates swing violently around Art Basel and Ultra, half the neighborhoods have their own short term rental rules, and luxury guests expect answers in minutes. The right management company handles all of it. We compared Miami's established operators on published, verifiable facts. Here are the five worth your shortlist.
1. Park Place Properties: best overall for full service Airbnb and short term rental management with event based pricing assistance.
2. Luxury Rentals Miami Beach: best for beachfront condos and hotel residences, with two decades in the market.
3. Nightfall Group: best for ultra high end homes where privacy and security lead the brief.
Luxury vacation rental management is the full-service operation of a high-end short-term rental: pricing, marketing, guest service, housekeeping, licensing, and maintenance handled by one management company for a share of revenue. In Miami that job is harder than most markets. Rates need to move with an events calendar that includes Art Basel, Ultra Music Festival, and Formula 1 weekend, and compliance varies block by block, with Miami Beach enforcing some of the strictest short term rental zoning in Florida. That is why serious operators here compete on pricing technology, direct booking capability, and compliance depth rather than price. Most charge a commission on rental income, and at this end of the market the difference between a good manager and a mediocre one shows up in a single festival week.
Every claim here traces to each company's own published pages or a primary source, cited at the end. Rankings reflect published, verifiable facts, weighted toward three things: depth of services owners would otherwise buy separately, evidence of revenue capability such as direct booking rates and repeat guest share, and compliance coverage, because Miami's rules are unforgiving. Where a figure could not be verified, we cut it or flagged it rather than guessing.
Best For: owners who want every service under one roof, priced to Miami's events calendar.
Park Place Properties manages Airbnb and short term rentals across Miami-Dade from its office at 40 SW 13th Street, with particular depth in Brickell and South Beach [2]. The service menu runs 14+ deep: dynamic pricing, distribution across 10+ booking platforms, photography, interior design, licensing assistance, cleaning, maintenance, and concierge support.
Proprietary pricing algorithms tuned to Art Basel, Ultra Music Festival, and the rest of the Miami events calendar
A direct booking platform that retargets past guests and bypasses platform fees
Free revenue analysis built on live market comparables before you signPark Place Properties Miami Airbnb property management page with free revenue analysis form
Fully bilingual operation, English and Spanish, led by managing partners with 10+ years in South Florida
Pros: widest in house service menu on this list; listing management, design, and licensing sit with one accountable team. Cons: fleet size is not published.
Verdict: Park Place Properties is the strongest all round choice for Miami owners who want revenue strategy, compliance, and property care from a single accountable operator.
Best For: beachfront condos and hotel residences with an owner who values direct bookings.
Luxury Rentals Miami Beach has run high end rentals for more than 20 years across Miami Beach, South Beach, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, Key Biscayne, and up to Fort Lauderdale [3]. Its numbers are unusually transparent: 76 percent of reservations come in as direct bookings, 31 percent of guests are repeats, and the company backs its marketing with a seven figure annual budget. Every property runs through 300 point inspections with 24/7 concierge support.
Pros: two decades of market history; direct booking share most competitors cannot touch. Cons: condo and hotel residence focus fits some portfolios better than single family homes.
Verdict: Luxury Rentals Miami Beach is the pick for oceanfront condo owners who want a manager that fills the calendar without depending on Airbnb.
Best For: ultra high end homes where privacy and security lead the brief.
Nightfall Group manages luxury villas across Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, and South Miami for a clientele it describes as celebrities, athletes, and royal families, and it publishes its commission range openly at 15 to 25 percent of rental fees with no upfront charges [4]. Marketing runs across 20+ travel agencies, and security is a signature: guest verification, deposits, sensors, cameras, and nightly patrols. The firm also operates in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, Aspen, and a string of European resorts, and has been covered by Forbes, CNBC, and Robb Report.
Pros: published pricing; security depth no one else on this list matches. Cons: Miami is one market among many for a globally spread firm.
Verdict: Nightfall Group is the choice when the guest list is famous and discretion is worth more than a percentage point.
Best For: boutique owner service with compliance handled.
Miami Residences Management and Vacation Rentals runs a deliberately boutique operation across Miami, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale, with Expertise.com recognition every year from 2022 through 2026 and BBB accreditation [5]. Its service list leans practical: Airbnb licensing and compliance support, multi platform listings, 24/7 guest support, revenue tracking, and a luxury home watch service for owners who are away most of the year.
Pros: compliance and licensing depth; consistent third party recognition. Cons: fleet size and revenue figures are not published.
Verdict: MRM is the boutique pick for absentee owners who want one accountable team watching both the bookings and the building.
Best For: South Beach walk to beach properties.
Dream Destinations has managed upscale short term rentals since 2008 from its office at 225 Collins Avenue, concentrating on beachfront and near beach properties in South Beach and Miami Beach [6]. The model is simple and local: guest screening, rental coordination, maintenance, and cleaning for a tight geographic footprint the team can physically reach in minutes.
Pros: 17 years in one of America's toughest rental markets; genuine neighborhood specialism. Cons: narrow coverage area by design.
Verdict: Dream Destinations fits owners whose property sits within blocks of the sand and who want a manager that can walk there.
Start with compliance, not commission. Much of Miami Beach restricts short term rentals by zone, and the county requires registration and resort taxes, so ask any manager to walk you through the rules for your exact address before you talk rates. Then ask how pricing reacts to the events calendar, because a mispriced Art Basel week is a five figure mistake. Ask what share of bookings arrive direct rather than through platforms, since that difference compounds into real margin. National platforms like Vacasa and Evolve also operate in Miami at scale; this list focuses on specialist operators with deep local footprints. Finally, demand a revenue projection built on live comparables and get every commitment in writing.
Most Miami managers charge a percentage of rental revenue. Nightfall Group publishes a 15 to 25 percent range with no upfront fees [4], and that bracket is a reasonable benchmark for full service luxury management in this market. Exact rates vary with property size, location, and services included, so request written quotes alongside a revenue projection.
It depends on the address. Large parts of Miami Beach restrict or prohibit short term rentals by zoning district, while much of the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County allows them with registration, licensing, and resort tax compliance. Several managers on this list, including Park Place Properties and MRM, handle licensing and compliance as part of their service [2][5].
Miami Beach and South Beach appear in every portfolio on this list, followed by Brickell, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, Key Biscayne, and Fort Lauderdale. Coverage depth varies: Dream Destinations deliberately stays within blocks of the beach [6], while Luxury Rentals Miami Beach and MRM stretch north to Fort Lauderdale [3][5].
Park Place Properties takes the overall spot for service breadth and event driven pricing. Choose Luxury Rentals Miami Beach for oceanfront condos and direct booking muscle, Nightfall Group for celebrity grade privacy, MRM for boutique compliance care, and Dream Destinations for South Beach proximity.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, "GMCVB Reports Record Tourism Numbers in 2024," miamiandbeaches.com/press-and-media
Park Place Properties, Airbnb Property Management Miami, parkpl.co/miami
Luxury Rentals Miami Beach, Property Management, luxuryrentalsmiamibeach.com/property-management
Nightfall Group, Miami Homeowners, nightfallgroup.com/homeowners-miami
MRM Vacation Rentals, mrmvr.comDream Destinations, Property Owners, dreamdestinationsllc.com/property-owners
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