The World's Top Locations for Luxury Aurora Chasing

Here is the math nobody who sells glass roof hotels will run for you.

Two people, five nights in Iceland in February. A luxurious aurora hotel runs roughly $600 to $900 Canadian a night. Add flights, food, transfers, and a day tour, and the trip costs between $8,000 and $11,000.

Now the sky. On Iceland's south coast in February, cloud covers most nights. You might realistically get two clear nights out of five. And on each of those clear nights, the northern lights do not stay up all night. The best part of a display usually lasts twenty to forty minutes, starting sometime after 10 PM.

Two clear nights times thirty minutes each is about one hour of real viewing time, on an $11,000 trip.

The trip is not expensive per night. It is expensive per minute. Every smart decision you make is about protecting those sixty minutes.

Three things protect them. More nights, because five chances beat three. A rental car, because cloud is local and twenty minutes of driving can take you under a clear sky. And knowing the display is coming before it starts. Aurora Admin's proprietary algorithm analyzes 50+ live measurements to forecast aurora activity ahead of time and sends an SMS to your exact location, which is where almost every luxury hotel quietly falls short.