Scottsdale and Paradise Valley: How the Desert Became the Sun Belt's Most Resilient Luxury Market

For a long time, the conversation about where affluent Americans buy second homes had two settled answers. Florida for the coast, Aspen or Park City for the mountains. Arizona sat quietly in the background, the place your golf-obsessed uncle retired to. That framing has aged badly.
Scottsdale and its small, fiercely private neighbor Paradise Valley have spent the last few years becoming one of the most closely watched luxury markets in the country, and the reasons have less to do with sunshine than with math. Buyers who once defaulted to Palm Beach or Naples are running the numbers on ownership costs, climate exposure, and privacy, and a surprising number of those calculations now point west.
Scottsdale is not a cheap market, but it is a legible one. According to current Scottsdale market trends, the median list price sat at $1,049,000 in June 2026, with roughly 4,370 active listings and homes averaging 111 days on the market, up from 87 a year earlier. Price per square foot is holding around $467. Those are the figures for the city as a whole. North Scottsdale's 85255 zip code, home to Silverleaf, DC Ranch, and much of the gated golf inventory, carries a median list price closer to $1.87 million.
Paradise Valley operates on a different scale entirely. The town was incorporated in 1961 specifically to keep large-lot residential character intact, enforces a one-acre minimum lot size, and prohibits commercial development apart from a handful of grandfathered resorts. It closes perhaps 40 to 60 homes a month against Scottsdale's several hundred, but median sale prices there have been running above $5 million this spring, with trophy hillside estates commanding well north of $1,000 per square foot.
The days-on-market creep in Scottsdale is worth reading carefully. It is not distress. It is a market with more choice than it had at the 2021 peak, where correctly priced homes in Gainey Ranch or Troon still move quickly and overpriced ones sit. Buyers have leverage they did not have three years ago, which is precisely why the out-of-state money keeps arriving.
Here is the calculation that has quietly reshaped a lot of second-home decisions. Insurance.com puts the average annual homeowners premium on $1 million of dwelling coverage at $25,695 in Florida. In Arizona, the same coverage averages $5,549. On a coastal Florida estate that figure can climb far higher once wind and flood policies are layered in, and most Florida carriers now refuse to write a shingle roof older than 15 years.
Twenty thousand dollars a year is not a rounding error, even for a household that can write a check for the house. Over a decade it is a Paradise Valley pool remodel. More to the point, it is a recurring reminder that the property sits in the path of something. Florida's insurance market has stabilized somewhat after the 2022 and 2023 legislative reforms, and it remains the most expensive state in the country by a wide margin.
Arizona has its own climate story, of course. Summer heat is real, and water policy is a legitimate long-term question for the entire Phoenix metro. But heat does not tear the roof off a house in September, and it does not require a separate flood policy. For buyers who intend to split the year between two or three residences, a desert home that sits empty from June through September and never needs to be boarded up is an easier asset to own.
The buyer profile in North Scottsdale and Paradise Valley skews toward California and the Northeast, with a meaningful minority arriving from the Midwest and, increasingly, from Florida itself. Many are not first-time luxury buyers. They already own somewhere else and are adding a desert residence as a third or fourth property, which is consistent with what Coldwell Banker found in its Global Luxury mid-year report: 82 percent of surveyed luxury specialists say clients are maintaining or expanding their real estate holdings, and 63 percent report more all-cash purchases than a year ago.
That same report coined a term, "landmaxxing," for affluent buyers purchasing larger parcels or adjacent lots to protect views and privacy. It could have been written about Paradise Valley. The one-acre minimum was designed for exactly that instinct, decades before anyone gave it a name, and it is a large part of why the town's inventory behaves so differently from the rest of the Valley.
Scottsdale proper draws a broader mix. The city covers 184 square miles, and Census Bureau figures put median household income at about $110,900, with 62 percent of adults holding a bachelor's degree and more than a quarter of residents over 65. It is a wealthy, educated, older city that still has room for a resort-condo buyer at $600,000 in Old Town and an estate buyer at $8 million in Silverleaf. That range is unusual, and it gives the market a resilience that single-tier luxury enclaves lack.
If there is one development that signaled Paradise Valley's shift from regional to national, it is the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and its adjoining residences at The Palmeraie. Branded residential is the format luxury hotel groups have used to plant flags in Napa, Miami, and Aspen, and its arrival on Lincoln Drive told a certain kind of buyer that the desert had been approved.
The wider Scottsdale resort corridor has followed suit, with new-build luxury communities clustered around the golf courses of North Scottsdale and turnkey estates in Arcadia and Cactus Corridor drawing buyers who want the experience of a five-star property without the front desk. It is, in some ways, the same buyer who once wanted a Palm Beach condo with hotel services, now looking for the version where the ownership costs make sense.
None of this makes Scottsdale immune. Days on market are up, and the sub-$2 million segment is more balanced than sellers would like. Ultra-luxury above $5 million has more inventory than it did, and buyers at that level are taking their time.
But resilient does not mean frothy. It means the fundamentals hold when the broader market wobbles, and on that measure the desert has earned its place in the conversation. For the affluent buyer weighing where the next residence should be, the question is no longer whether Arizona belongs on the shortlist. It is whether Florida still does.
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