Scottsdale and Paradise Valley: How the Desert Became the Sun Belt's Most Resilient Luxury Market

Scottsdale is not a cheap market, but it is a legible one. According to current Scottsdale market trends, the median list price sat at $1,049,000 in June 2026, with roughly 4,370 active listings and homes averaging 111 days on the market, up from 87 a year earlier. Price per square foot is holding around $467. Those are the figures for the city as a whole. North Scottsdale's 85255 zip code, home to Silverleaf, DC Ranch, and much of the gated golf inventory, carries a median list price closer to $1.87 million.

Paradise Valley operates on a different scale entirely. The town was incorporated in 1961 specifically to keep large-lot residential character intact, enforces a one-acre minimum lot size, and prohibits commercial development apart from a handful of grandfathered resorts. It closes perhaps 40 to 60 homes a month against Scottsdale's several hundred, but median sale prices there have been running above $5 million this spring, with trophy hillside estates commanding well north of $1,000 per square foot.

The days-on-market creep in Scottsdale is worth reading carefully. It is not distress. It is a market with more choice than it had at the 2021 peak, where correctly priced homes in Gainey Ranch or Troon still move quickly and overpriced ones sit. Buyers have leverage they did not have three years ago, which is precisely why the out-of-state money keeps arriving.