10 Best Luxury Kid-Friendly Hotels in Orlando for a Five-Star Family Trip

Orlando doesn't get enough credit as a luxury destination. Most people picture the same handful of chain properties clustered near the parks and stop there. But some of the best five-star hotels in the country happen to sit fifteen minutes from Cinderella Castle. The trick to an Orlando trip that feels like a real vacation, not a logistics exercise, is picking a hotel that does some of the entertaining for you and your kids.

Here’s a look at the 10 best luxury hotels in Orlando, designed with kids in mind.