Why More Angelenos Are Trading Beach Days for Life on a Catamaran

A catamaran trades the single hull and deep keel of a traditional sailboat for two hulls and a wide, stable deck, which means less rocking, more usable space, and room for a group to spread out rather than balance along one narrow rail. Picture a group of eight friends marking a milestone birthday: on a monohull, half of them would spend the trip bracing against the heel or waiting their turn at the rail, but on a catamaran's flat deck they can scatter across the bow netting, gather around a table, and move freely while the boat barely leans at all. For a family outing or a small group celebration, that stability changes the entire feel of the trip. Guests can move around the deck, sit near the bow netting, or gather at a table without constantly bracing against the boat's motion. In Marina del Rey specifically, where day charters and sunset cruises are the most requested trips, that stability matters because most guests are not there to learn to reef a sail. They are there to enjoy a curated few hours on the water, often with food, music, and a view of the coastline that a beach chair simply cannot match.

Crewed catamaran charters also remove the steepest barrier to sailing: nobody on board needs to know how to sail. A licensed captain handles navigation and safety while the boat itself does the work of staying flat and comfortable, which matters as much for a guest prone to seasickness as it does for someone who simply wants to hold a drink without spilling it. That combination, an experienced crew plus a naturally stable hull, is a large part of why catamarans have become the default choice for groups that include first timers, older guests, or anyone who wants the scenery without the learning curve.

For travelers who want to move past the passenger seat, though, the appeal runs deeper than a single afternoon out. Blue Pacific Yachting operates day sails and sunset cruises for guests who want a curated few hours on the water, alongside multi day, all inclusive liveaboard courses for those who want to actually learn the craft, all taught by USCG licensed captains and ASA certified instructors. That dual structure, book a single outing or commit to a full course, lets the same operation serve a beginner who has never touched a winch and a returning student working toward an advanced certification, without either one needing to switch providers as their interest grows.