Why the Smartest Family Trips of 2027 Will Be Planned Around the Youngest Passport

An adult passport is generally valid for ten years. A passport issued to a child under 16 is different: it is valid for five years and cannot simply be renewed. The child must apply in person again using the appropriate new-passport process.

That distinction can catch well-traveled families by surprise. Parents may see several comfortable years remaining on their own passports while a child’s document is much closer to expiration.

According to the State Department’s current rules for passports for children under 16, the child and parents or guardians generally appear in person, and additional documentation is required when one or both parents cannot attend. Requirements include proof of citizenship, evidence of the parental relationship, parental identification and a compliant photograph.

The smarter travel habit is therefore to check the youngest passport before opening the flight calendar, not afterward.