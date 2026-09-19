For Nature Lovers: 5 Easy Outdoor Escapes Without Leaving Orange County

Orange County is easy to associate with theme parks, shopping centers, and carefully planned neighborhoods. Spend a little time away from the busiest roads, however, and a different side of the county comes into view. Coastal wetlands sit minutes from busy beach towns. Wooded canyons cut through the foothills. Paved trails connect parks, neighborhoods and open spaces.

That variety makes outdoor time easier to fit into everyday life. One route even brings several of them together! The 22-mile Mountains to Sea Trail links Anaheim, Orange, Tustin, Irvine and Newport Beach as it moves through canyons, parks, wetlands and coastal habitats. You don’t have to complete the entire trail to enjoy it. Choosing one section can turn an ordinary walk, run or bike ride into an easy outdoor escape.

Whether you already rent an apartment in Orange County or are considering a move, there is likely a beach, park, or trail nearby that suits the way you like to spend time outside.