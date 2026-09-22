10 Ways the World's Wealthiest Travelers Are Redefining Luxury

While five-star hotels and famous postal codes are exciting and extravagant, they are fast becoming an outdated standard. The HNW and UHNW traveller is now choosing privacy over perceived value and opting for accommodation that fits the bill. From exclusive, private estates such as Villa La Cassinella on Lake Como and glorious villas such as Casa Tres Soles in Turks and Caicos, high-end travel is now favouring the privacy of a space all to yourself. This trend extends to modes of travel too, not just accommodation. Private jet charter flights one-up (or two or three up, if we’re honest) even the most first-class of first-class flights in every way, offering passengers privacy and calm from check-in to landing. Yacht charters are flourishing too, functioning as high-end hotels that just happen to float and offer their guests the chance to move from place to place without having to uproot themselves.