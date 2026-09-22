The Golden Triangle Has Quietly Become a Wellness Destination Too

For decades, the story of Quinta do Lago, Vale do Lobo, and Vilamoura was almost entirely about golf, and to be fair, that story still holds up. But spend time there now and you'll notice a second, quieter narrative building alongside it, spas and wellness programs that have grown considerably more serious than the standard resort massage menu of a decade ago. Buyers looking at luxury properties for sale in the Algarve across this stretch increasingly mention wellness facilities in the same breath as fairway access.