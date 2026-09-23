Armenia as a Second Home: What to Know About Living in Yerevan and Getting a Residence Permit

Yerevan is a city best understood through its everyday routines. A morning coffee near the Cascade, an afternoon browsing neighborhood shops, or an evening at the opera can help you imagine what life here might look like beyond a short visit. Its pink stone buildings and compact center provide a distinctive setting for anyone considering Armenia as a second home.
Making that idea work takes some preparation. The right neighborhood, a realistic budget, and a suitable basis for residence will all shape your experience. Before signing a long lease or rearranging your working life, take time to understand how these decisions fit together.
The center is a useful place to begin. Republic Square, the Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the Cascade are close enough to explore on foot, with cafés and parks along the way. Living nearby can make it easy to fit a walk, a cultural outing, or dinner with friends around the working day.
A longer stay also gives you the chance to develop familiar routines. Return to the same bakery, explore streets away from the main landmarks, and find the places you would use regularly. When assessing Yerevan as a potential home, include ordinary errands in your visit. Try grocery shopping, work a full day from your accommodation, and travel across the city at the times you would normally need to.
Kentron is a sensible starting point if you want to be near the central landmarks. Compare properties there with options in Arabkir, paying attention to the streets and buildings themselves. Your experience will depend on the specific address, including nearby traffic, construction, and the distance to your daily destinations.
For families, the housing search often becomes easier after identifying a suitable school or kindergarten. Ask about teaching languages, admission requirements, and available places before choosing an apartment. Test the school journey on a weekday. If you work from home, look closely at the layout and whether there is a comfortable, quiet space for calls.
Inspect an apartment in person whenever possible. Check water pressure, heating, cooling, sound insulation, and elevator access. Ask which utilities are included and who is responsible for repairs. The rental agreement should clearly explain the deposit, payment schedule, notice period, and any additional charges. A temporary rental can give you breathing room while you compare longer-term options.
A useful budget starts with the type of home and lifestyle you actually want. Compare current listings that meet your requirements, including location, furnishings, and space. An apartment with a separate office or close to a preferred school may produce a very different budget from a smaller property elsewhere in the city.
Add utilities, groceries, transport, healthcare, and any education or coworking costs. Keep your initial expenses separate from regular monthly spending. A rental deposit, document translations, application fees, and professional assistance can make the first few weeks more expensive than the months that follow.
If your income arrives in a foreign currency, allow for exchange-rate changes. During an initial stay, track what you spend on an ordinary working week. Your own receipts will provide a much more relevant picture than a general estimate that assumes different habits and priorities.
Armenian is the official language, while Russian is widely spoken. English is also used, particularly among younger people and in services catering to international visitors. Learning a few Armenian phrases can make everyday exchanges more comfortable and help you build relationships beyond your immediate circle.
Arrange a local mobile connection early and have your passport available when purchasing a SIM. For remote work, test the internet connection inside the apartment you intend to rent. Check upload speeds and video calls during your usual working hours, and consider mobile data as a backup. Confirm that any overseas employment arrangement allows you to work from Armenia.
Before a longer move, contact the healthcare providers and schools you expect to use. Discuss appointment availability, language preferences, and insurance arrangements directly. Resolving these practical questions in advance makes it easier to settle into a routine after arrival.
Entry conditions and the length of a permitted visit depend on your nationality and circumstances. Establish your permitted stay before booking an extended visit, then assess which residence category matches your plans.
As of September 2026, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists grounds for temporary residence including study, qualifying employment, business activity, certain family relationships, and Armenian origin. Temporary residence is generally issued for up to one year and may be renewed. Permanent residence cards have a five-year validity period, with separate eligibility conditions.
Entrepreneurs and independent professionals should consider how their proposed activity fits the business route. The structure they choose and the records they maintain should support the application and any future renewal. Owning an apartment alone is not listed as an independent ground for temporary residence in the Ministry's guidance.
For help assessing the available options, Relocation2Armenia assists with choosing a suitable basis, preparing documents, and applying for a residence permit in Armenia. Explain your work, family circumstances, and intended length of stay at the beginning so the advice reflects how you plan to use your second home.
The Ministry's current document list includes an application, photographs, a passport with a notarized Armenian translation, evidence supporting the residence category, a medical certificate, and proof of fee payment. The supporting evidence will depend on the basis of the application.
The Ministry lists processing of up to 30 days after submission. Document preparation and appointment arrangements can add time before that stage, so build them into your schedule. For temporary residence renewals, the published guidance calls for an application at least 30 days before the current card expires.
Request an itemized estimate before engaging professional assistance. It should distinguish service fees from government charges, translations, medical documents, and any other expenses. Confirm who will handle each step and what happens if additional information is requested.
Applicants planning a move later in 2026 should also account for a change in procedure. The Migration and Citizenship Service has announced that residence procedures will move to a new electronic system from November 1, 2026. This will replace the existing migration portal and Early One arrangements for these services. Confirm the procedure that applies to your submission date when preparing your application.
Immigration residence and tax residence are assessed under different rules. Armenian tax residence can arise through spending at least 183 days in the country during a calendar year or having your center of vital interests there. Holding a residence card alone does not settle your tax position.
Before changing your employment or business arrangements, discuss your situation with an adviser familiar with Armenia and the other country involved. Your travel schedule, sources of income, family location, and business interests will help determine which obligations need attention.
Give yourself time to experience Yerevan under ordinary conditions before committing to a permanent routine. Stay in the neighborhood you are considering, follow your usual working hours, and use the services that matter to you. Once you understand the practical costs and have a clear residence plan, you can make a longer commitment with a much better sense of what your second home will offer.
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