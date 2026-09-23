Armenia as a Second Home: What to Know About Living in Yerevan and Getting a Residence Permit

Kentron is a sensible starting point if you want to be near the central landmarks. Compare properties there with options in Arabkir, paying attention to the streets and buildings themselves. Your experience will depend on the specific address, including nearby traffic, construction, and the distance to your daily destinations.

For families, the housing search often becomes easier after identifying a suitable school or kindergarten. Ask about teaching languages, admission requirements, and available places before choosing an apartment. Test the school journey on a weekday. If you work from home, look closely at the layout and whether there is a comfortable, quiet space for calls.

Inspect an apartment in person whenever possible. Check water pressure, heating, cooling, sound insulation, and elevator access. Ask which utilities are included and who is responsible for repairs. The rental agreement should clearly explain the deposit, payment schedule, notice period, and any additional charges. A temporary rental can give you breathing room while you compare longer-term options.