Our Friends’ Getaway Found Everything in One Place at Xcaret

Planning a vacation with a group of friends sounds easy until everyone starts suggesting something different. One person wants a beautiful beach, another wants adventure, someone is already searching for the best restaurants, and there is always one friend asking where we are going to stay.

That was exactly what happened when my friends and I started planning our next getaway. We wanted good food, comfortable accommodation, things to do during the day, and somewhere beautiful enough that we would not feel the need to leave every afternoon. After comparing destinations, we realized that our biggest problem was not choosing where to go. It was finding somewhere that could keep all of us interested once we arrived.

That was when Xcaret entered the conversation.

Instead of treating accommodation, activities, food, and entertainment as separate parts of the trip, we started looking at Xcaret as a destination where those pieces could fit together. The more we explored the options, the more the idea of staying somewhere with access to several experiences made sense.