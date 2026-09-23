Residential Proxies for Cheaper Flights and Hotels (2026)

A residential proxy routes your browser through a real home internet connection in another country, so booking sites show you that market's price. Fares and hotel rates are set per market, not by your cookies or search history. A VPN tries to do the same job, but booking sites flag most VPN traffic. A proxy does not create a discount. It shows you what local travelers see, and sometimes that is cheaper.

Airlines and hotels do not charge everyone the same price. The same suite or business class seat can show a different total in London, Dubai, and Mexico City, and the booking site decides which one you get based on where it thinks you are. A residential proxy lets you choose that location and see each market for real. In this article, we'll explore how residential proxies reveal local travel prices, why they work better than a VPN, and how to use one to compare a trip before you book.