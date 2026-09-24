10 Most Welcoming Cities in the World for Travellers

Feeling happy or at home in a new city is often the main difference between what’s otherwise a decent trip and a memorable one. Most people will agree that feeling welcome is important. That’s where some destinations can make it easier for you to fit in more than many others. So, which are the world’s most welcoming cities?

Holafly has come up with an interesting study of the world’s most welcoming cities for travellers. Interested in knowing which are the world’s most welcoming cities as per the study? Let’s find out more below.