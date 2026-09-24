10 Most Welcoming Cities in the World for Travellers

Feeling happy or at home in a new city is often the main difference between what’s otherwise a decent trip and a memorable one. Most people will agree that feeling welcome is important. That’s where some destinations can make it easier for you to fit in more than many others. So, which are the world’s most welcoming cities?
Holafly has come up with an interesting study of the world’s most welcoming cities for travellers. Interested in knowing which are the world’s most welcoming cities as per the study? Let’s find out more below.
The most welcoming city worldwide, its 41 tourism and info assistance services make it easier for new people navigating the city-state. Many feel that the city is incredibly easy to navigate, while it also scored 77.7 on safety. People from 160+ nationalities and countries can also enter without getting a visa beforehand.
Travellers planning a short or long visit can also explore serviced apartments in Singapore for furnished stays with more space, privacy, and convenient access to key neighbourhoods. Some of the best areas to consider include:
Marina Bay/CBD: Ideal for luxury stays in serviced apartments, it offers access to Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay, among other attractions.
Orchard Road: It is a suitable neighbourhood for shopping lovers and families who want central convenience in Singapore. You will find countless shopping malls and stores, along with top restaurants and easy transit points.
London has a diverse and welcoming environment with 54 info and tourism assistance services. It is suitable for those looking to explore the city, whether visiting landmarks like the Tower of London or Westminster Abbey or exploring Central London with a bus tour. The UK capital has 54 tourism and information services to offer to tourists, one of the highest figures in the top-10 rankings.
The welcoming reputation of London is also a buzzword online, with a huge 61,700 searches for welcoming London, friendly London and other phrases. Explore the best places to stay:
Covent Garden: It is in the central core area of London, offering a lively environment, theatres and top-class dining. It suits first-timers who want walkability to major landmarks.
Kensington and Chelsea: Both these places have stunning architecture, luxury retail and easy access to Hyde Park and top museums. It is a welcoming neighbourhood with several unique serviced apartments in London and riverside/garden views.
Sydney is an English-speaking city with the highest English proficiency score of 700. It is easier for first-timers to have conversations with local people and to get around. Its easy-to-navigate coastal infrastructure is also a strong selling point. Find your perfect place to stay:
Sydney CBD and Darling Harbour: Ideal for first-timers and quicker visits, the area is within walking distance of waterfront dining, key landmarks and transit points.
Surry Hills: Suitable for a more authentic and local experience, the area is home to several charming serviced apartments, creative spaces, boutiques and cafes.
Ranked fourth, it has the highest search volumes for welcoming or friendly phrases (almost 70,000). It also offers top-class English proficiency and a generally diverse environment. Unlock the best stays near you:
Chelsea: Families and art lovers prefer this neighbourhood with its comfortable apartment options and spots like the High Line.
Financial District: Stunning architecture and history characterise this neighbourhood, while corporates will appreciate easy access to Wall Street.
Upper East Side: This neighbourhood offers a quieter and more residential experience in spacious apartments near fine dining establishments and leading museums.
It has scored higher than other urban centres in the USA due to its walkability, high safety ratings and ample resources for visitors. Discover top stays near you:
Beacon Hill: There are several serviced apartments here with access to the Boston Common. Charming cobblestone pathways, gas lamps, and great amenities are the icing on the cake.
Back Bay: Find modern serviced apartments with access to dining, shopping, and lively zones like Copley Square.
This destination is known for its top-tier local hospitality, ease of communication for tourists, and a lively multicultural community. Find highly rated places to stay:
George Town: The cultural hub of Penang, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site with famous streets, food stalls, and street art. Multiple serviced apartments are available here at varying rates.
Gurney Drive: Find premium accommodation by the seaside with access to malls like Gurney Paragon and promenades. The historic city centre is a quick drive away.
Standing seventh, it is a well-connected and secure European hub with excellent public infrastructure and high levels of English proficiency. See the best places to stay:
City Centre: You’ll live right beside historical attractions like the Binnenhof, tram lines, and shopping streets.
Statenkwartier: An upscale and leafy diplomatic zone, it is near the Peace Palace and De Fred shopping street.
The city offers high levels of safety and excellent connectivity for global visitors, along with efficient public services.
For business trips or extended visits, flexible places to stay in Hong Kong can provide a convenient base near major business districts, transport links and attractions.
Central: The hub of global finance and commercial offices, it offers walkable access to the Airport Express and several offices.
Wan Chai: Right beside Central, it's home to several serviced apartments with dining around Star Street, MTR connectivity, and lively nightlife.
It is known for its high safety and comfortable environment for travellers, while getting high social support scores. Find the best places to stay:
Indre By (City Centre): Suits first-timers who can pay more for serviced apartments to stay within walking distance of Tivoli Gardens, Nyhavn and other sights.
Vesterbro: Suitable for nightlife and food lovers, it is near the Central Station and houses the Meatpacking District. There are design-focused aparthotels in Copenhagen with a local vibe.
It is recognised for its green initiatives, high scores in social infrastructure and strong local community. Find great places to stay:
Aarhus C (City Centre): A central hub, it is near the ARoS Art Museum and Latin Quarter, while offering several top-rated serviced apartments.
Aarhus Ø (Aarhus East): The contemporary waterfront district has stunning architecture and sea views. There are several places to stay near the water.
Now that you know about the most welcoming cities in the world, it’s time to tick them off your bucket list one by one! You can rely on leading brands like TheSqua.re to find standardised, comfortable, spacious, flexible, and cost-effective accommodation wherever you go. Just book your apartment in advance and enjoy home-like convenience and privacy with hotel-style amenities.
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