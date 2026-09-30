What I Wish I’d Known Before Our Gozo Quad Bike Tour

The minibus takes you up to Marfa on the northern tip of Malta and a boat takes you over to Mġarr, where the quads are waiting in a line near the harbour and a guide goes through the safety talk. I listened to that briefing more carefully than I have listened to anything since my driving test. Someone asked how big the engines were and the guide said 570cc and I nodded like that meant something to me, all I really know now is that they go up hills quicker than you expect if you’re holding the throttle as tight as I was for the first half hour, and that they drive on the left over there like we do at home. For us that was normal, but the Dutch couple behind us took the first roundabout very slowly and then laughed about it for a long time afterwards.