Greek Tourism Revenue Hits Seven-Month Record

Greece’s rich history and deep mythological roots are one of the many reasons why the country is so popular. Channel 4 documentaries like Ancient Greece by Train with Alice Roberts show Roberts as she travels through Thessaloniki and Athens, giving people real insight into what public transport is like there while offering an authentic view of what life is like there. Then there's Greece with Simon Reeve, which showcases the Aegean islands.

One huge example from this year is The Odyssey. The 2026 movie takes inspiration from Homer’s Odyssey and follows Odysseus on his journey home after the Trojan War. Greek mythology is also a strong theme in iGaming. Progressive jackpot slots include themed games like Age Of The Gods: King of Olympus Megaways and Age Of The Gods: Amazon Wild. These feature mythical figures such as Zeus. Examples like this show how Greek iconography and mythology continue to permeate popular culture in interesting ways as technology develops, and how by extension the country’s history remains so influential after thousands of years.

Interest in Greece is set to extend well into the autumn. The Greek National Organisation Survey found that 29% of European travellers had plans to visit Greece in 2026, with most saying they would go between September and November.

Even though Greece is popular in the summer and spring, data like this shows its appeal extends well into the fall season. The rich cultural locations combined with the off-peak travel season not only means hotels are cheaper, but also that historical destinations are less crowded. The sea is still warm enough for swimming, and the colder air provides an excellent opportunity for those who want to hike in the nearby mountains, as the blanket-covered peaks provide a cinematic view of the local area and beyond.