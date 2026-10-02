Safaris in Africa: Safari Soles Tours Enters Kenya

Until recently, Safari Soles was a Tanzania specialist. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Arusha, it built its reputation on private trips through the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire and Lake Manyara, with Kilimanjaro climbs and Zanzibar extensions.

The company's Kenya safari program now covers more than 20 parks, reserves and conservancies. The published destinations include the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, Lewa, Ol Pejeta, Laikipia, Tsavo East, Tsavo West and the Chyulu Hills, with beach extensions to Diani, Mombasa and Watamu.

Three itineraries are listed with prices at the time of writing: a 6-Day Kenya Private Migration Safari from $3,018 per person, a 9-Day Kenya & Tanzania Safari from $3,829 per person and an 11-Day Kenya & Tanzania Wildlife Odyssey from $4,923 per person. For first-time visitors, the company recommends a classic 7-day East Africa safari route: Nairobi to Amboseli, on to Lake Naivasha and finishing in the Maasai Mara.

SafariBookings, which lists the operator with 5.0/5 from 607 reviews, now shows offices in Tanzania, Kenya and the United Kingdom, tours in both Kenya and Tanzania, and a staff of 50 to 100 people.