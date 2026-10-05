Enjoy the Trip by Practicing Road Safety in Fort Myers

Drivers should plan road trips in advance. View maps and images when possible to familiarize yourself with the buildings, entrances, and available parking lots. Identify potential routes to all destinations. For example, make a list of the beaches you plan to visit, where the ferry parking is if traveling out to one of the island nature preserves, or where you plan to shop.

Plan an extra ten minutes for turning around if you miss a turn. If using a GPS mapping device, enter destinations in advance and save them for easier access. Always set the destination before starting the car, or have a passenger update destinations.

When visitors miss a turn due to confusion about how an intersection works, they frequently make sudden adjustments that catch other drivers off guard. Prevent accidents by continuing to drive and readjusting your route.