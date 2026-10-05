Enjoy the Trip by Practicing Road Safety in Fort Myers

Fort Myers attracts visitors with its tropical weather, white sandy beaches, nature preserves, access to the ocean, sporting events, shopping, and specialty restaurants. Visitors driving to or in Fort Myers are typically unfamiliar with roads, intersections, and traffic patterns. Practical road safety means being prepared to drive in unfamiliar locations.
Visitors must prepare by researching local laws, traffic patterns, and volume. Preparation helps keep traveling and roads safer for visitors and residents alike. If you are involved in an accident in Fort Myers, contact a local Fort Myers car accident lawyer at Viles & Beckman.
Drivers should plan road trips in advance. View maps and images when possible to familiarize yourself with the buildings, entrances, and available parking lots. Identify potential routes to all destinations. For example, make a list of the beaches you plan to visit, where the ferry parking is if traveling out to one of the island nature preserves, or where you plan to shop.
Plan an extra ten minutes for turning around if you miss a turn. If using a GPS mapping device, enter destinations in advance and save them for easier access. Always set the destination before starting the car, or have a passenger update destinations.
When visitors miss a turn due to confusion about how an intersection works, they frequently make sudden adjustments that catch other drivers off guard. Prevent accidents by continuing to drive and readjusting your route.
Prepare for a safe road trip with a checklist:
Set the GPS app or device route before moving.
Check basic vehicle readiness.
Secure luggage or store it in the vehicle.
Check that the driver’s view is not obscured.
Driving in Fort Myers demands your full attention. Limit or eliminate distractions when driving, including:
Postponing non-driving tasks until parked.
Ignoring cell phone calls, texts, or notifications until parked.
Designating a passenger to manage a GPS app or device if needed.
Do not drink and drive.
Stop to eat. Don’t drive while eating.
Never drink or do drugs and drive.
If you are tired, take a break or stop and rest.
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts a driver’s attention from the road. Distracted driving anywhere is dangerous. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that distracted driving claimed 3,208 lives and caused 315,167 injuries in 2024. Driving in an unfamiliar location is challenging enough without adding more distractions.
Drivers navigating Fort Myers should leave appropriate space between vehicles. Consider leaving extra space if driving in bad weather or heavy traffic. Leaving extra space helps give other drivers time to recognize and respond safely to changing traffic conditions.
When driving:
Don’t look beyond the vehicle immediately ahead.
Maintain adequate distance between vehicles.
Avoid making abrupt or sudden lane changes.
Drivers in unfamiliar locations often look ahead at traffic signals. When a driver’s attention is on one or more traffic signals ahead, they can easily miss a car changing lanes or a traffic signal change.
Drivers in Fort Myers have to share the road with other vehicles as well as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and heavy commercial trucks. Be aware of different types of road users at all times. Look for bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, and watch intersections carefully. Check mirrors and be aware of blind spots in your vehicle.
While traveling in Fort Myers, be aware of the weather conditions. Drivers may consider checking the weather before driving or when reaching each destination. Fort Myers’ coastal location means adverse weather changes can occur anytime. Before hitting the road:
Check weather conditions online or by viewing local news.
Reduce speed.
Know how to use your vehicle’s windshield wipers.
Increase the distance between vehicles.
Allow extra time to get to your destinations.
Pay attention to warnings posted on beaches or heard over loudspeakers. Fort Myers has an extensive emergency, weather, and beach alert system. Listen for warnings for severe weather, hurricanes, flooding, or evacuations. The city of Fort Myers operates CodeRed beach alerts for water conditions, water quality, and adverse weather.
Road trips are perfect for seeing all the scenery and not just the tourist locations, resorts, or popular city areas. However, driving in unfamiliar cities requires drivers to plan ahead for safe travel. Make safe driving a habit everywhere and help prevent unnecessary accidents and injuries. When traveling, plan routes to destinations, minimize driver distractions, reduce speeds, and maintain safe distances between vehicles.
What should visitors do before driving in Fort Myers?
Review the routes you plan to take to each destination before hitting the road. Set up GPS apps or devices with addresses in advance. Identify parking options and estimate travel times between destinations.
How can drivers reduce distractions on an unfamiliar route?
Plan ahead to have a responsible passenger manage other non-driving tasks, or stop and perform tasks. Be aware of distracted driving and ignore mobile phone calls, texts, and emails while driving.
Why is following distance important when driving somewhere unfamiliar?
When driving in unfamiliar locations, leaving additional space between vehicles and reducing speed provides more time to observe traffic changes and respond safely.
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