Il Forno Wins Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant at the What’s On Awards

Abu Dhabi, UAE Il Forno has been named Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant at the prestigious What’s On Awards, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s journey and reflecting the trust and loyalty of its customers across the UAE.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2000, Il Forno has grown from a single restaurant into one of the UAE’s leading Italian dining brands, with more than 30 locations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. For more than two decades, the brand has remained committed to bringing the authentic taste of Italy to every table through handcrafted pizzas, freshly prepared pasta, signature appetizers, indulgent desserts, and warm Italian hospitality.

What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that the What’s On Awards are determined by public votes. The award therefore represents the appreciation and loyalty of the guests who have chosen Il Forno for meals and memorable moments with family and friends.