Il Forno Wins Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant at the What’s On Awards

Abu Dhabi, UAE Il Forno has been named Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant at the prestigious What’s On Awards, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s journey and reflecting the trust and loyalty of its customers across the UAE.
Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2000, Il Forno has grown from a single restaurant into one of the UAE’s leading Italian dining brands, with more than 30 locations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. For more than two decades, the brand has remained committed to bringing the authentic taste of Italy to every table through handcrafted pizzas, freshly prepared pasta, signature appetizers, indulgent desserts, and warm Italian hospitality.
What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that the What’s On Awards are determined by public votes. The award therefore represents the appreciation and loyalty of the guests who have chosen Il Forno for meals and memorable moments with family and friends.
At Il Forno, authenticity remains at the heart of the dining experience. The brand combines traditional Italian recipes with high-quality ingredients, generous portions, and genuine hospitality to create a welcoming atmosphere for every guest.
Consistency is equally important. Whether a customer is visiting an Il Forno restaurant for the first time or returning for the hundredth, the goal is to provide the same quality, taste, and level of service. This customer-focused approach has helped the brand build lasting relationships with diners across the UAE.
Hussein Abed Samhan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Il Forno, described receiving the What’s On Award as a tremendous honour for the entire team. He highlighted that because the winners are selected by the public, the recognition serves as a meaningful reflection of guests’ trust and loyalty.
Since opening its first restaurant in 2000, Il Forno has continued to evolve in response to changing customer expectations while remaining true to its Italian heritage. The brand has expanded its menu, introduced seasonal offerings, enhanced restaurant designs, invested in digital ordering platforms, and strengthened its delivery services.
Customer feedback has also played an important role in this journey. Il Forno closely monitors reviews across its restaurants and delivery platforms to understand what guests value and where improvements can be made. Positive feedback motivates the team, while constructive comments provide opportunities to raise standards and improve the overall customer experience. Il Forno UAE
As the restaurant industry continues to change, Il Forno is also embracing technology to make dining more convenient and engaging. The brand has invested in online ordering, delivery platform optimization, digital marketing, customer engagement campaigns, AI-assisted creative content, and data-driven marketing strategies.
These initiatives help Il Forno better understand its customers, improve operational efficiency, and create a smoother dining journey. At the same time, the brand continues to protect the personal hospitality that remains central to its identity.
Winning the Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant title is both a celebration of Il Forno’s achievements and motivation for the future. The brand plans to continue growing while preserving the values that have shaped its success.
Customers can look forward to new menu creations, exciting promotions, enhanced dining experiences, greater convenience through digital platforms, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new locations. Continued investment in food quality and service will remain a key priority.
The recognition also celebrates the dedication of Il Forno’s chefs, restaurant teams, and support staff, whose commitment helps ensure that every guest receives high standards of food and service. From carefully selected ingredients and traditional recipes to welcoming, family-friendly surroundings, every part of the Il Forno experience is designed with the customer in mind.
The award comes at a time when Il Forno continues to balance tradition with the changing expectations of modern diners. Its approach combines familiar Italian flavours with convenient digital services, contemporary restaurant experiences, and ongoing menu development. This balance allows the brand to preserve the character that customers know while creating new reasons for guests to return. The team’s continued focus on quality, service, and customer feedback remains an important part of maintaining that connection.
As Il Forno looks to the future, the What’s On Award stands as a meaningful achievement in its story. More importantly, it reinforces the brand’s commitment to authentic Italian cuisine, exceptional hospitality, and memorable dining experiences for guests throughout the UAE.
Italian restaurant in Dubai
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.