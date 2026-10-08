7 Things to Check Before Your California Road Trip

Few things ruin a dream California drive faster than a smoking radiator in 100-degree desert heat or a flat tire on a remote Highway 1 cliffside with zero cell service. The state’s extreme microclimates can punish an unprepared car in hours.

That dramatic terrain is why you go, but it ruthlessly tests your vehicle. Before rolling out, a solid road trip car checklist must cover tires, brakes, fluids, insurance, and emergency gear to stop a minor oversight from becoming an astronomical tow bill.

These seven practical checks clear the paranoia early so you can focus on Big Sur cliffs, desert sunsets, Sierra stops, and the pure freedom of the open road.