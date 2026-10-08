The Most Luxurious Areas to Stay in London

London does not show off its money the way some cities do. The most expensive corners of the capital are also some of the calmest, a run of garden squares, Georgian terraces and discreet private clubs packed into a small stretch of the center. For the luxury traveler that is good news and a small challenge at once. The good part is that the finest places to stay sit within a few square miles of each other. The challenge is choosing between neighborhoods that each make a strong case, because in London the address you pick shapes the whole trip.

Once you have settled on an area, the next question is what to book, and here the thinking has shifted. The grand hotels are still magnificent, but more and more seasoned travelers now choose a private apartment in Mayfair or one of its neighbors instead, for the space, the privacy, and the feeling of living in the address rather than passing through it. With that in mind, here are the neighborhoods worth knowing, and what each one is really for.