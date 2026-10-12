Beyond Ski Season: How to Build a Park City Vacation Around the Way You Actually Travel

The mountains deserve time even when skiing is not the sole purpose of the trip.

In winter, skiing and snowboarding may naturally occupy much of the schedule, but avoid assuming every mountain day needs to look identical. Some travelers may want challenging runs while others prefer a slower snow activity or simply time enjoying the scenery.

Warmer seasons change the possibilities considerably. Hiking and mountain biking can replace skis, while clear trails reveal a different side of the landscape.

Plan outdoor days according to the abilities and interests of your group rather than chasing the most ambitious itinerary available.

Weather and mountain conditions can also change quickly, so maintain some flexibility. A vacation becomes frustrating when one carefully scheduled outdoor activity controls the success of an entire day.

Let the mountains shape the trip without allowing them to dictate every hour.