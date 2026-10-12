The Quiet Shift in How the Very Wealthy Use Concierge Services

A family travelling between London, Geneva and Dubai rarely needs another person capable of booking a hotel. What they need is someone who understands how their lives fit together, from the staff running each of their homes to the arrangements that must change when their plans do. That distinction, between obtaining things and managing a life, is quietly reshaping what wealthy clients expect from the people they employ to look after them.

For much of its history, the luxury concierge trade sold access. The difficult table, the sold-out final, the villa never publicly listed: these were the measures by which a service was judged, and they still matter. But access has become easier to find. Hotel groups, private banks and specialist platforms now offer a good deal of it, and a well-connected assistant can secure much of the rest. What has not become easier is the management of everything that surrounds those arrangements.