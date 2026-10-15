What are the new carry-on rules for 2026?

New carry-on guidelines apply to every airline in 2026, though there's no uniform set of rules. The number of bags allowed, size and sometimes weight, may vary from airline to airline, and the type of aircraft and route may change them. Before every trip, check the airline that will be running your flight.

What should I pack for a 48-hour business trip?

Two tops or shirts, one or two bottoms, underwear and socks, sleepwear, small toiletries, chargers, an evening layer (if necessary), and another pair of shoes. Please wear the jacket on the plane. Role, season and dress code adjustments and one quart of liquid for US screening.

What is the 5-4-3-2-1 packing rule?

One of the more common packing rules is to estimate the number of clothes in various categories. It is not a government or airline regulation. A smaller list, around the events and attire, is typically more helpful for a two night business trip.

Does a handbag or backpack count as a carry-on?

This is determined by the airline. Many people consider a handbag, briefcase or small backpack to be a personal item as long as it fits under the seat and fits their size guideline. Instead, you can use a larger bag as your carry-on. The airline's policy will determine.

Can I bring a carry-on and a personal item?

Not all airlines and fares permit both, but many do. Some basic fares and some small aircraft have only a personal item. Don't assume two bags, look at your airline and type of fare instead.

What happens if my carry-on is 1 inch or 2 cm too big?

May not fit the airline's size and must be checked, and can be charged for. Experience is not consistent across all airlines, airports or flights. The safest route is to choose a bag that is within the published range.

What is forbidden in carry-on luggage?

Certain items are allowed, others will need to be packed in checked bags and others have quantity restrictions. See TSA's What Can I Bring? for U.S. airports. Other countries: Consult airline and local security authority. The decision of the officer at the checkpoint is final.

Aluminum vs polycarbonate: which is better for a 48-hour business trip?

Neither wins in every instance. The aluminum is stiff, prone to denting and is often heavier, while the polycarbonate is lighter, a bit flexible, and may have a front pocket. Compare empty weight, closure, access and limits of your airline.

Is a zipperless carry-on better for business travel?

It depends on the way you pack. A zipperless frame is stable, opens rapidly and is not expandable and typically lacks outside pockets. It is not a security or durability guarantee, it is a design choice.

How much carry-on capacity do I need for two nights?

There is no minimum requirement. Packing style, tech and shoes are more important than liters. The carry-ons presented here are from 34L to 36L – this is not a requirement.