The Essential Gear for a Weekend Mountain Biking Trip

A chaotic truck bed wastes precious daylight at the trailhead. Plan your layout before tossing in the first bag by giving your bikes secure support while keeping camp gear completely separate. Stashing riding essentials within easy reach ensures you can gear up instantly without having to unearth your sleeping setup.

Laying bicycles flat in a truck bed consumes vital floor space and exposes delicate derailleurs to heavy gear bags. To maximize cargo space, look for mounting systems that secure bikes upright along the bed rails with clamp-on crossbars rather than requiring permanent drilling. These modular configurations feature laterally adjustable wheel chocks that slide side to side, allowing you to fine-tune clearances between handlebars, pedal spindles, and surrounding gear tubs.

Dedicated truck bed systems, such as RIDE88 bike racks, use this adjustable crossbar design to hold tires firmly in place while keeping the main bed floor open for tents and coolers. Always verify rail compatibility with your truck bed dimensions and follow manufacturer guidelines to keep your setup locked down.

Lock down loose cargo so nothing slides into fragile frames or wheels during transit. Double-check your loaded setup before hitting the highway and give everything a quick inspection during rest stops.