According to AmeriSave, almost 10 million Americans own timeshares, and 80% don't owe anything. Timeshares may be a fantastic idea for these individuals, but for many others, they become a financial obligation that doesn't pay off.
If you like having resort-style vacations, though, you might find normal hotels boring. So how can you have a luxurious vacation without buying a timeshare?
An all-inclusive resort can give you exactly what you need, but without the long-term timeshare ownership commitment. At these resorts, you'll usually get bundles of:
Accommodations
Meals
Drinks
Entertainment
Selected activities
These are all conveniently combined and given to you at a nightly rate, so it's very easy to plan your budget. Do note that some properties charge extra for things like premium restaurants or spa treatments, so compare the packages carefully.
You should also factor in the following when calculating the full cost of your stay:
Flights
Airport transfers
Resort fees
If you really enjoy timeshares but don't want to make a long-term commitment, consider renting instead. There are platforms specializing in timeshare rentals, and these connect travelers with owners.
Searching for Redweek timeshare rentals can help you compare:
Available properties
Destinations
Unit sizes
Travel dates
And because many listings have full kitchens and separate bedrooms, as well as access to resort facilities, they're very appealing for families and groups. Just make sure to confirm that you can actually use those amenities before you book, and hcekc the cancellation policy, payment protections, cleaning fees, and check-in arrangements, too.
You'll feel right at home if you pick resort accommodations with full kitchens. You can relax between activities and reduce your food expenses, as you can prepare meals and snacks to bring along or have at "home."
To feel even more at ease, consider rentals that have furnished living rooms and private balconies. They'll allow you to truly kick back and relax, and you'll feel recharged for your vacation.
Many residences also have access to shared amenities, such as:
Swimming pools
Tennis courts
Landscaped gardens
On-site dining
What's great is that you can enjoy amazing facilities without having to own vacation property. Each destination will differ, but usually, you can book hotels that have things like:
Lagoon-style swimming pools
Poolside bars
Fitness centers
Tennis courts
Children's clubs
Organized evening entertainment
You can also often purchase day passes as non-guests to use selected facilities for a fixed fee. That means you can stay in a nearby rental or budget-friendly accommodations while still enjoying a luxury resort.
Shoulder season is great for travel, as this is the period between the busiest and quietest travel times. Demand is lower, but the weather and local attractions are still appealing, so you get the best bang for your buck.
Advantages during these seasons include:
Reduced nightly rates
Complimentary breakfast
Room upgrades
Package deals
In addition, there are usually shorter lines for popular attractions and fewer bookings for nice restaurants, too. It can be helpful to research the area's seasonal weather patterns first before booking so that you don't end up going when the weather is bad.
You don't have to be stuck with one property that bundles everything together; instead, you can book smartly by picking and choosing various services or amenities at different places. For example, you can start off with a comfortable hotel and then reserve special experiences, such as:
A spa afternoon
A sunset cruise
Dinner at an upscale resort restaurant
Do note that individual meals and activities can add up quickly, so compare the total cost of separate bookings versus all-inclusive packages available to you. If you do go with separate bookings, it can be wise to leave some space for spontaneous outings.
Turn to travel packages, hotel loyalty programs, and credit card travel benefits to upgrade your vacation experience. You may benefit from things like:
Selected activities at discounted prices
Late checkout
Room upgrades
Access to exclusive booking rates
Be cautious of any vacation offers that require you to attend a timeshare sales presentation in exchange for the discounted accommodation. If the terms are unclear or the presentation is mandatory, then those are red flags.
Timeshares are long-term commitments that not everyone can afford, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to miss out. By booking your vacations smartly, you can have the same experience, but without worrying about being locked into a contract.
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