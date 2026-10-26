How to Enjoy a Resort-Style Vacation Without Buying a Timeshare

An all-inclusive resort can give you exactly what you need, but without the long-term timeshare ownership commitment. At these resorts, you'll usually get bundles of:

Accommodations

Meals

Drinks

Entertainment

Selected activities

These are all conveniently combined and given to you at a nightly rate, so it's very easy to plan your budget. Do note that some properties charge extra for things like premium restaurants or spa treatments, so compare the packages carefully.

You should also factor in the following when calculating the full cost of your stay: