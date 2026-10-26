What Americans Should Know Before Giving Up U.S. Citizenship

For some Americans who have built a permanent life abroad, giving up U.S. citizenship can start to feel less dramatic than it sounds. Maybe they have lived overseas for twenty years, hold another passport, and have no plans to move back.
Still, renunciation is not simply a way to stop filing tax returns. It changes your legal status, can trigger special tax rules, and may affect how you travel to or live in the United States later.
Renunciation is a formal legal act that ends the rights and privileges attached to U.S. nationality.
For someone living abroad, the process generally involves the U.S. Department of State, required forms, consular interviews, and an in-person oath of renunciation. One form you may encounter is Form DS-4079, the Questionnaire: Loss of United States Nationality; Attestations.
Once the Department of State approves a Certificate of Loss of Nationality, the loss is generally final. That is worth thinking about if, for example, an aging parent in the U.S. might later make a return move attractive.
Living overseas does not, by itself, end U.S. tax filing obligations. U.S. citizens are generally subject to U.S. income tax on worldwide income, even when they live abroad.
That does not necessarily mean paying tax twice. Foreign tax credits, exclusions, and treaty provisions may reduce or eliminate additional U.S. income tax in many cases. But filing and reporting obligations can still exist.
Before renouncing, it makes sense to look back at previous returns, foreign account reporting, and any international information forms that may have been required.
One of the biggest tax questions around renunciation is whether the US citizenship renunciation tax rules could apply to you, particularly the rules for covered expatriates and the potential exit tax.
For people expatriating in 2025, an individual can generally become a covered expatriate if their average annual net income tax liability for the previous five tax years exceeds $206,000, their net worth is $2 million or more on the expatriation date, or they cannot certify compliance with federal tax obligations for the previous five years.
There are exceptions to the first two tests for certain dual citizens and minors, although the five-year tax compliance certification still matters.
Covered expatriates can fall under the Section 877A mark-to-market regime. Broadly, many assets are treated as though they were sold at fair market value the day before expatriation. For 2025, the resulting net gain is reduced by an $890,000 exclusion amount. Different rules apply to certain deferred compensation, tax-deferred accounts, and nongrantor trusts.
Form 8854 is used to report expatriation information and certify compliance with federal tax obligations for the five years before expatriation.
That certification is not just paperwork. Failing to make it can itself cause someone to be treated as a covered expatriate, regardless of whether their income-tax liability or net worth exceeds the other thresholds.
Once you are no longer a U.S. citizen, you no longer have the automatic right to enter, live, or work in the United States as a citizen.
Future visits are instead governed by U.S. immigration rules for foreign nationals. Depending on your other nationality and circumstances, that may mean obtaining a visa or qualifying to travel under the Visa Waiver Program.
Taxes may start the conversation, but they should not be the only thing on the checklist.
Before moving forward, consider whether you have:
Reviewed the previous five years of U.S. tax compliance
Checked whether the covered expatriate rules could apply
Identified U.S. investments, retirement accounts, property, or trusts that may need special attention
Considered future U.S. travel and possible immigration needs
Reviewed how the decision could affect family, inheritance, gifts, and estate planning
For one person, renunciation may fit neatly into a life that has already moved elsewhere. For another, the long-term trade-offs may outweigh the annual filing burden.
Giving up U.S. citizenship can be a sensible decision in some circumstances, but it is not really a tax shortcut. The legal, tax, immigration, and financial consequences are tied together.
Before booking a consular appointment, review your filing history, assets, future plans, and whether specialist tax or legal advice would help. A little planning beforehand can prevent a permanent decision from creating avoidable problems.
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