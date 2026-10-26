What Americans Should Know Before Giving Up U.S. Citizenship

One of the biggest tax questions around renunciation is whether the US citizenship renunciation tax rules could apply to you, particularly the rules for covered expatriates and the potential exit tax.

For people expatriating in 2025, an individual can generally become a covered expatriate if their average annual net income tax liability for the previous five tax years exceeds $206,000, their net worth is $2 million or more on the expatriation date, or they cannot certify compliance with federal tax obligations for the previous five years.

There are exceptions to the first two tests for certain dual citizens and minors, although the five-year tax compliance certification still matters.

Covered expatriates can fall under the Section 877A mark-to-market regime. Broadly, many assets are treated as though they were sold at fair market value the day before expatriation. For 2025, the resulting net gain is reduced by an $890,000 exclusion amount. Different rules apply to certain deferred compensation, tax-deferred accounts, and nongrantor trusts.