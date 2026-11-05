Medical Travel in Turkey: 6 Cities Compared for Dental, Hair and Cosmetic Treatment

How much does a hair transplant cost in Istanbul?

A hair transplant in Istanbul typically costs $1,500–2,200, the middle price range across 79 clinics quoting prices. That is roughly 80% below US averages. İzmir runs $1,400–2,100 and Antalya $1,700–2,000, but with 5 and 10 clinics quoting prices, the choice in those cities is narrower.

Which city in Turkey is best for a hair transplant?

No leading medical body names a single "best" city for a hair transplant – the safety lever is a licensed physician performing the surgery, not the geography. Istanbul has the most clinics quoting hair-restoration prices (79) and Antalya the second most (10). Before any booking, the ISHRS advises patients to ask whether anyone unlicensed will make incisions or harvest grafts during the procedure.

Is Antalya or Istanbul better for dental implants?

Istanbul has more clinics quoting dental-implant prices – 80 clinics at $300–520 – while Antalya has 28 clinics at $350–450 and a shorter airport-to-hotel transfer. Both cities run roughly 90% below US prices and about 70% below UK private prices, and the NHS notes that "Implants are usually only available privately". The single check that matters is a licensed dentist in a reputable facility – ask the clinic for the dentist's licence and the facility's Ministry of Health registration.

Which city in Turkey is best for plastic surgery?

Istanbul has the most clinics quoting plastic-surgery prices – 87 for rhinoplasty alone – with JCI-accredited hospitals and TSPRAS-member surgeons. İzmir is a smaller hub with four clinics quoting rhinoplasty prices on the Aegean. The city choice is secondary to surgeon credential checks, which the ASPS and BAAPS both stress.

Is it safe to go to Turkey for cosmetic surgery?

Safety abroad is a function of surgeon board certification and facility accreditation, not the country itself. BAAPS and TSPRAS jointly recommend, among other checks: a TSPRAS member with Turkish board certification; surgery in a fully recognised hospital (in Türkiye, at least 30 beds); and an aftercare plan from the surgeon. BAAPS also warns: "In Türkiye – there are practitioners who claim to be plastic surgeons who are not", so the surgeon-side check cannot be skipped.

How long is the flight from London to Turkey for treatment?

Non-stop flights from London take 3 h 50 min – 4 h 10 min to Istanbul, 4 h 00 min – 4 h 15 min to İzmir and 4 h 10 min – 4 h 25 min to Antalya. Bodrum has a seasonal non-stop service of 4 h 10 min – 4 h 20 min, and Ankara has non-stop flights only from Stansted, at around 4 h.

What should I do on a recovery day in Istanbul?

Keep the outing short, seated and out of direct sun. The Şehir Hatları short Bosphorus tour leaves Eminönü and calls at Üsküdar and Ortaköy, so the views come without a long walk, and Emirgan Park in Sarıyer has walking trails and three old pavilions that serve as cafés. After a hair transplant, sit inside the ferry; after rhinoplasty, avoid crowds and anything that could knock the nose.