Medical Travel in Turkey: 6 Cities Compared for Dental, Hair and Cosmetic Treatment

Istanbul suits all three treatments in this comparison – hair transplant $1,500–2,200, dental implant $300–520 and rhinoplasty $2,500–3,500 – while İzmir and Antalya suit dental implants with a coastal base. Ankara, Bursa and Bodrum serve narrower needs. Typical Istanbul prices run roughly 80% below US averages for hair transplant, around 90% below for dental implants and around 70% below for rhinoplasty.
For a traveller who would choose a hotel by the view from the room, the city matters as much as the clinic: it sets the flight, the transfer and the place where the recovery days are spent. Bookimed lists prices from 100 clinics in Turkey for hair transplant, 134 for dental implant and 104 for rhinoplasty, and those clinics cluster in six cities: Istanbul, Antalya, İzmir, Ankara, Bursa and Bodrum.
The six cities side by side, with the middle price range (25th–75th percentile of clinic prices) and, for cities with fewer than five priced clinics, the median as a from value.
Price ranges and clinic counts come from Bookimed[1] , a medical tourism platform with 1,700+ partner clinics in 32+ countries and 1M+ patient inquiries. Each count is the number of clinics quoting prices for that treatment in that city, and the US and UK comparison prices come from the same price data. A city appears here only when at least one treatment has city-level price data; a treatment gets a range (25th–75th percentile) only when five or more clinics in the city quote prices for it. Medical guidance comes from the ISHRS (International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery), BAAPS (British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons) with TSPRAS (Turkish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery), the NHS and the ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons), and the comparison names no individual clinics.
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Istanbul offers the widest clinic choice in Turkey across all three treatments: hair transplant at $1,500–2,200 from 79 clinics quoting prices, dental implant at $300–520 from 80 clinics and rhinoplasty at $2,500–3,500 from 87 clinics. Non-stop London services land at IST or Sabiha Gökçen in about four hours.
It is also the only city on this list with two international airports, which matters when a flight is booked around a surgery window. Istanbul hosts JCI-accredited (Joint Commission International) hospitals and surgeons who are TSPRAS or ISHRS members. Among the questions the ISHRS lists for hair-transplant patients is a pointed one: "Will anyone not licensed by the state be making incisions or harvesting grafts during my surgery?"
Typical price: hair transplant $1,500–2,200 (79 clinics quoting prices); dental implant $300–520 (80 clinics); rhinoplasty $2,500–3,500 (87 clinics).
Flight time from London: 3 h 50 min – 4 h 10 min non-stop to IST or SAW.
Stay to plan: shorter for hair transplant, longer for dental implant or rhinoplasty, which need follow-up checks before the flight home – confirm the exact plan with the clinic.
Best for: patients who want the widest clinic choice across all three treatments.
Şehir Hatları short Bosphorus tour – the public ferry leaves Eminönü and calls at Üsküdar and Ortaköy, so the strait is seen from a seat, not on foot; after a hair transplant, sit inside, out of the sun.
Emirgan Park, Sarıyer – well-kept walking trails above the Bosphorus and three old pavilions that serve as cafés, so a short walk ends sitting down.
Antalya suits travellers who want to recover on the Mediterranean coast, with dental implants at $350–450 from 28 clinics quoting prices, hair transplant at $1,700–2,000 from 10 clinics and rhinoplasty at $2,800–3,400 from 8 clinics. Non-stop flights from London reach AYT in 4 h 10 min – 4 h 25 min.
The airport sits inside the main hotel belt, so a short transfer carries the traveller from the gate to a sea-view room. For surgery, BAAPS and TSPRAS jointly advise choosing a TSPRAS member with Turkish board certification who operates in "a fully recognised hospital, which might be, in Türkiye, identified by having at least 30-beds".
Typical price: hair transplant $1,700–2,000 (10 clinics quoting prices); dental implant $350–450 (28 clinics); rhinoplasty $2,800–3,400 (8 clinics).
Flight time from London: 4 h 10 min – 4 h 25 min non-stop to AYT (seasonal easyJet, Pegasus, SunExpress).
Stay to plan: a longer coastal recovery is practical here, since the airport transfer is short.
Best for: patients combining a procedure with a Mediterranean coastal recovery.
Antalya Museum – 14 indoor exhibition halls of finds from Perge and the region, a sun-free morning for a hair-transplant patient.
Karaalioğlu Park – a large city-centre park of local trees and flowers next to Kaleiçi, for a slow walk in the shade.
Kaleiçi – the walled old town, with cafés for a seated break between short walks.
İzmir is the Aegean choice for dental implants, priced at $350–500 from 15 clinics quoting prices, ahead of hair transplant at $1,400–2,100 from 5 clinics. Non-stop flights from London reach ADB in 4 h 00 min – 4 h 15 min with Pegasus, Turkish Airlines and SunExpress.
Full-mouth dental cases often involve two visits several months apart, so the direct London-to-ADB corridor is a practical reason travellers choose İzmir over an inland city. Rhinoplasty is quoted at 4 İzmir clinics, and with fewer than five, only a from figure of $2,400 can be shown.
Typical price: hair transplant $1,400–2,100 (5 clinics quoting prices); dental implant $350–500 (15 clinics); rhinoplasty from $2,400 (4 clinics).
Flight time from London: 4 h 00 min – 4 h 15 min non-stop to ADB (Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, SunExpress).
Stay to plan: full-mouth dental cases are often spread across two visits several months apart.
Best for: dental-implant patients who want an Aegean base.
Kordon – the seafront promenade, for a slow walk in the sea breeze, kept short and outside midday sun.
Kültürpark – a city park with 9,500 trees, a quiet place to sit and listen to the birds.
Historical Elevator, Karataş – a lift up to a view over the city, with no climb.
Ankara suits patients who prefer a capital-city setting with university-hospital infrastructure, though fewer clinics quote prices here: dental implant from $560 and rhinoplasty from $4,000 at three clinics each, and hair transplant from $1,600 at one. With fewer than five clinics per treatment, these are from values only, with no range, to be read against Istanbul and Antalya before booking.
Non-stop London-to-Ankara flights leave from Stansted and take around 4 h, so travellers from other London airports usually route via Istanbul with a short connection, around 6 h in all.
Typical price: hair transplant from $1,600 (1 clinic quoting prices); dental implant from $560 (3 clinics); rhinoplasty from $4,000 (3 clinics) – all from-only figures, no range.
Flight time from London: around 4 h non-stop to ESB from Stansted, or around 6 h via Istanbul.
Best for: patients who prefer a capital-city setting with university-hospital infrastructure.
Museum of Anatolian Civilizations – an indoor collection of artefacts from Anatolia's archaeological sites, on the south side of Ankara Castle.
Atatürk Forest Farm – landscaped gardens and shade from ash, maple, oak, black pine and cedar trees.
Bursa offers a quieter recovery base inside Istanbul's travel orbit, with hair transplant from $1,500, dental implant from $350 and rhinoplasty from $3,500. Each figure comes from a single clinic quoting prices, so it is a from value with no range and should be cross-checked against the Istanbul and Antalya ranges.
Bursa is reached from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen by a two-hour road transfer, or from Istanbul's European side by the IDO fast ferry, which runs the Yenikapı to Mudanya route in roughly 1 h 30 min.
Typical price: hair transplant from $1,500; dental implant from $350; rhinoplasty from $3,500 – all from-only figures (1 clinic quoting prices each, no range).
Flight time from London: around 4 h to Istanbul, then about 2 h by road from SAW, or the IDO sea-bus from Yenikapı in roughly 1 h 30 min.
Best for: patients wanting a quieter recovery base inside Istanbul's travel orbit.
Koza Han – the historic inn where Turkish tea at breakfast makes a seated start to the day.
Green Mosque – a rest in the shade of the trees around it.
Cumalıkızık – an Ottoman-era village of wooden houses and monumental trees outside the city centre, better for a dental patient than in the first rhinoplasty days.
Bodrum fits dental-implant patients already planning a holiday on the Aegean, with implants from $400 at two clinics quoting prices. Hair transplant and rhinoplasty have no city-level price data for Bodrum, so a traveller after either should look to İzmir, Antalya or Istanbul instead.
Bodrum sits on the Aegean in Muğla province and receives direct seasonal flights from several London airports, landing at Milas-Bodrum in 4 h 10 min – 4 h 20 min.
Typical price: dental implant from $400 (2 clinics quoting prices); hair transplant and rhinoplasty have no price data for Bodrum.
Flight time from London: 4 h 10 min – 4 h 20 min seasonal non-stop to Milas-Bodrum (BJV).
Stay to plan: dental-implant work is usually planned as two trips.
Best for: dental-implant patients already planning a Bodrum holiday.
Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology – shipwreck finds shown in 14 exhibition halls inside Bodrum Castle.
Mausoleum at Halicarnassus – the site of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a short visit made early, out of the midday sun.
Bodrum Marina – a waterfront for a slow walk past the yachts.
A recovery day is slower than a holiday day, and its shape depends on the treatment. After a hair transplant, the clinic does the first wash in the first days; one Istanbul patient had bandages off and a first wash the next day, then took some days to mostly rest while seeing a little of the city. Swelling tends to peak on days 2–3 and settle by day 5–7, and Bookimed's procedure guides advise no direct sun on the scalp for 2–4 weeks and no pool or sea swimming for 4–6 weeks.
After dental implants, sleep with the head raised for the first few nights, keep to soft foods such as soups and yogurt, and skip intense activity for 1–2 weeks; flying home 1–3 days after an implant is possible once you feel well. After rhinoplasty, the NHS describes a splint for about a week and advises propping the head up with pillows when resting, not blowing the nose and avoiding strenuous exercise or contact sports for 4 to 6 weeks. A realistic day, then: a morning wash or check-up, rest at the hotel, one short, shaded and calm outing from the city lists above, and an early night – with every limit confirmed by your own surgeon.
A hair transplant in Istanbul typically costs $1,500–2,200, the middle price range across 79 clinics quoting prices. That is roughly 80% below US averages. İzmir runs $1,400–2,100 and Antalya $1,700–2,000, but with 5 and 10 clinics quoting prices, the choice in those cities is narrower.
No leading medical body names a single "best" city for a hair transplant – the safety lever is a licensed physician performing the surgery, not the geography. Istanbul has the most clinics quoting hair-restoration prices (79) and Antalya the second most (10). Before any booking, the ISHRS advises patients to ask whether anyone unlicensed will make incisions or harvest grafts during the procedure.
Istanbul has more clinics quoting dental-implant prices – 80 clinics at $300–520 – while Antalya has 28 clinics at $350–450 and a shorter airport-to-hotel transfer. Both cities run roughly 90% below US prices and about 70% below UK private prices, and the NHS notes that "Implants are usually only available privately". The single check that matters is a licensed dentist in a reputable facility – ask the clinic for the dentist's licence and the facility's Ministry of Health registration.
Istanbul has the most clinics quoting plastic-surgery prices – 87 for rhinoplasty alone – with JCI-accredited hospitals and TSPRAS-member surgeons. İzmir is a smaller hub with four clinics quoting rhinoplasty prices on the Aegean. The city choice is secondary to surgeon credential checks, which the ASPS and BAAPS both stress.
Safety abroad is a function of surgeon board certification and facility accreditation, not the country itself. BAAPS and TSPRAS jointly recommend, among other checks: a TSPRAS member with Turkish board certification; surgery in a fully recognised hospital (in Türkiye, at least 30 beds); and an aftercare plan from the surgeon. BAAPS also warns: "In Türkiye – there are practitioners who claim to be plastic surgeons who are not", so the surgeon-side check cannot be skipped.
Non-stop flights from London take 3 h 50 min – 4 h 10 min to Istanbul, 4 h 00 min – 4 h 15 min to İzmir and 4 h 10 min – 4 h 25 min to Antalya. Bodrum has a seasonal non-stop service of 4 h 10 min – 4 h 20 min, and Ankara has non-stop flights only from Stansted, at around 4 h.
Keep the outing short, seated and out of direct sun. The Şehir Hatları short Bosphorus tour leaves Eminönü and calls at Üsküdar and Ortaköy, so the views come without a long walk, and Emirgan Park in Sarıyer has walking trails and three old pavilions that serve as cafés. After a hair transplant, sit inside the ferry; after rhinoplasty, avoid crowds and anything that could knock the nose.
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