A Guide To Planning A Masai Mara And Serengeti Safari

First, let's talk about the Great Migration, since it's probably the reason you're considering this particular combination. Timing is critical.

More than a million wildebeest, along with large numbers of zebras and gazelles, move through the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem every year. The herds follow rainfall and fresh grazing, so their location changes throughout the seasons. If you want to see the herds in Kenya, July through October is generally the period to consider.

The Mara River crossings attract enormous interest, and for good reason. Watching thousands of animals attempt a crossing while crocodiles wait in the water is, indeed, an extraordinary wildlife event. The only issue is, the herds might arrive, gather at the river, and then change direction, so you could wait hours without seeing a crossing.

For a different experience, consider January through March in Tanzania. The southern Serengeti and Ndutu area become major calving grounds, with thousands of wildebeest calves born during this period. Predators follow the herds, which makes for excellent wildlife viewing.