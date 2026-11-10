China in Two Moods: A Luxury Escape Through Shanghai and Hangzhou

A memorable China holiday can begin with a simple choice: give fewer places more time. For travelers who enjoy architecture, thoughtful hospitality and meals that become part of the day’s story, Shanghai and Hangzhou offer an engaging pairing.

The appeal lies in the change of pace. Begin with Shanghai’s urban energy and distinctive architecture, then turn toward Hangzhou’s West Lake for a landscape shaped by centuries of artistic attention. With carefully chosen hotels and a manageable schedule, the journey can feel personal from the first morning.

Here is how to build an eight-night escape around both destinations.