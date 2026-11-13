A Guide to Planning the Perfect Greek Island Holiday

Start with your plans instead of choosing from photographs. Each island offers something different beyond its main resorts.

Crete: Choose this island for longer trips combining beaches with Knossos and mountain villages. Its size means you should plan your drives carefully.

Naxos: Try Agios Prokopios for swimming, then visit Halki for local food. Families can also use Agios Georgios beach near town.

Paros: Stay near Parikia for ferry access or Naoussa for evening restaurants. Take a bus to Lefkes if you enjoy village walks.

Corfu: Visit the UNESCO-listed Old Town before heading towards western beaches. You will find greener scenery here than in the Cyclades.

Rhodes: Visit the medieval town and spend another day visiting Lindos. You can combine history with beach time without changing hotels.

Santorini: Book here for volcanic scenery and the caldera villages. Expect to pay higher prices around famous sunset viewpoints.

For your first visit, one island may be enough. Distant island groups take longer to cross than maps suggest.