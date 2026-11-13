A Guide to Planning the Perfect Greek Island Holiday

Your holiday might begin with breakfast beside a harbour before an afternoon swim. However, choosing an island without checking transport links can waste valuable holiday time. According to Visit Greece, only 227 of the country's 6,000 islands and islets are inhabited. Let your plans determine which island best suits you.
Start with your plans instead of choosing from photographs. Each island offers something different beyond its main resorts.
Crete: Choose this island for longer trips combining beaches with Knossos and mountain villages. Its size means you should plan your drives carefully.
Naxos: Try Agios Prokopios for swimming, then visit Halki for local food. Families can also use Agios Georgios beach near town.
Paros: Stay near Parikia for ferry access or Naoussa for evening restaurants. Take a bus to Lefkes if you enjoy village walks.
Corfu: Visit the UNESCO-listed Old Town before heading towards western beaches. You will find greener scenery here than in the Cyclades.
Rhodes: Visit the medieval town and spend another day visiting Lindos. You can combine history with beach time without changing hotels.
Santorini: Book here for volcanic scenery and the caldera villages. Expect to pay higher prices around famous sunset viewpoints.
For your first visit, one island may be enough. Distant island groups take longer to cross than maps suggest.
May and June are useful months for sightseeing before peak summer crowds arrive. September suits swimming after the sea has warmed through summer. July and August bring higher demand for accommodation and ferry seats.
The Aegean's summer meltemi winds can affect boat crossings and exposed beaches. Spring suits walks, although some seasonal businesses are still closed. Check ferry schedules before booking late October island hopping.
For school holiday dates, reserve accommodation well in advance. Weather conditions can also differ across the Greek island groups.
A cheap hotel can become expensive when you need taxis. Check driving distances from your hotel to beaches and ferry terminals. Hilltop properties may have steep stairs despite their central address.
For a short stay in Naxos, Hora gives you restaurants and transport links. In Crete, choose Chania for western sightseeing or Heraklion for Knossos. Choose Corfu Town when you prefer buses over driving.
Read recent guest reviews about air conditioning and road access. Ask your host about late arrivals before paying your deposit.
Direct flights from the UK serve larger islands during summer. Smaller destinations may require another flight through Athens airport. Check the driving distance between your airport and accommodation.
Compare Greece holiday packages with separate bookings, including luggage and transfers.
An ATOL-protected package provides financial protection for qualifying flight-inclusive trips. Check the details because not every online booking qualifies.
Do not book a late ferry immediately after landing. Flight delays can leave you paying for missed connections.
Planning Greek island holidays becomes easier when you choose destinations connected by regular ferry services. Nearby islands do not necessarily have daily ferry connections.
A practical Cyclades route connects Paros with Naxos and sometimes Santorini. Check sailing days with ferry operators before reserving hotels. Athens has several ferry ports, including Piraeus and Rafina, so confirm the departure terminal.
Keep the following details in mind before buying tickets:
Allow extra time when travelling between the airport and port.
Check whether your chosen sailing uses a conventional or high-speed ferry.
Read luggage rules and vehicle restrictions before choosing your ticket.
Keep your final night near your departure airport if ferries are involved.
Wind and transport strikes can disrupt departures during summer. Leaving a spare day protects your return journey from unnecessary stress.
Your daily costs depend on the island and resort you choose. Santorini's caldera rooms can command premium rates during summer. Renting beach sunbeds can also add to your holiday spending.
Greek accommodation providers collect a climate resilience fee based on property type and season. Official Greek tax rules set April-to-October hotel fees between €2 and €15 per room per night, depending on classification. Ask your accommodation provider if you must pay locally.
Set aside money for these common extras:
Airport transfers and occasional taxis after evening meals.
Ferry fares and transport costs to the departure port.
Beach equipment rental or entry charges for organised attractions.
Restaurant meals when your hotel provides breakfast each morning.
Choose euros instead of a card terminal's pound conversion. Keep some cash for small businesses and rural stops.
Choose two or three main activities and leave time for unexpected stops.
In Crete, visit Knossos early before the daytime heat. Naxos offers mountain villages where you can try local cheese. Rhodes has the Palace of the Grand Master inside its walled town.
Book boat tours with established operators and check cancellation terms before paying.
Move a street away from major viewpoints when choosing dinner. Taverns around village squares may offer different menus from waterfront restaurants.
Try sharing several dishes instead of ordering large meals. Order dakos in Crete or potato dishes made with Naxos produce. Ask for the bill because staff may not bring it automatically.
Check prices for seafood sold by weight before ordering your meal.
British passport holders can visit Greece without a visa for up to 90 days within 180 days. Your passport must be less than ten years old on arrival and valid for three months after departure. The EU Entry/Exit System may involve border checks, so allow extra time.
ETIAS applications are not open as of November 2026. Check the official EU website before any future trip.
Buy travel insurance that covers your planned activities and disruption. Download offline maps before travelling into remote mountain villages. For any emergency during your trip, call Greece's 112 number.
For seven nights, choose one island and plan two day trips. With ten nights, try splitting your stay between Paros and Naxos. Avoid scheduling a ferry transfer on every second morning.
A memorable holiday gives you time to enjoy your surroundings. Plan your transport first, then enjoy discovering your favourite places.
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