When one thinks about the Dominican Republic, they usually envision sprawling beachside resorts, glimmering swimming pools, and vacations where everything is left to chance. There's something nice about that ease, though at times you just want to have the break regarding planning.
However, there is much more to this nation than that. Fishing villages, quiet and still, are found well away from the resorts, where the coast and mountains blend into their rugged beauty while the towns remain, more often than not, less developed yet very much alive. Comfort can be had while staying in each of these locations.
Often, stepping outside one's hotel for a day opens the gates.
If you want to escape from the busy resorts of Punta Cana, make your way to the Samaná Peninsula. Here you'll find rolling green hills and coconut palms, along with a stunning Atlantic shoreline. Las Terrenas combines small hotels, local restaurants, and lovely beaches to relax on. Nearby, Playa Cosón begs for long walks along the sea's edge.
Going further east takes you to Las Galeras, a more tranquil village with a coastal atmosphere. You can arrange boat trips from there to beaches like Playa Rincón and Playa Frontón.
Some places take a little more effort to get to, with swimming changing in some regard as well depending on the weather. That ultimately is part of the charm, discovering places that don’t resemble typical resort beaches so much.
One of the nicest ways to discover the Dominican Republic is from the water.
The coastline changes constantly, from long sandy beaches to rocky headlands and sheltered bays. A boat excursion gives you the opportunity to appreciate those details without spending the entire day travelling by road.
If you're looking for more things to do in Dominican Republic, consider combining beach visits with snorkeling, small coastal towns, or an afternoon on the water.
For travellers who prefer a more private experience, a Dominican Republic yacht charter offers another way to enjoy the coastline.
You might stop for a swim, spend some time relaxing on deck, or explore a nearby bay when conditions allow.
The idea isn't to visit as many places as possible. It's to enjoy the journey itself.
Bayahibe is a charming spot on the Caribbean coast, where a quiet fishing village has grown into a town with crystal-clear waters and a rainbow of boats bobbing along the shore. Lots of people pass through here on their way to Saona Island and Catalina Island, but even with all the tours, the afternoons are pretty laid-back. You can take a stroll along the water, grab a bite to eat at a tiny restaurant, or take a dip as the sun sets. If you're planning a trip to the islands, try to go with a smaller group and avoid the busiest times - it makes a big difference.
Staying at an all-inclusive resort can be really easy, because everything is taken care of. But it also means you might end up spending most of your vacation in just one place, which can get a bit boring.
When you step outside, you get to see what everyday life is really like.
Go to a local market. Stop by a restaurant that is run by a family. Or spend the afternoon exploring a small town.
Food is an easy place to begin. Try mangú, a traditional dish made from mashed plantains, or la bandera dominicana, a popular meal of rice, beans, and meat.
You might also hear bachata or merengue playing from a nearby café.
These experiences don't need to be organised into a formal cultural tour. Sometimes a relaxed lunch and a conversation with a local resident can become one of your favourite holiday memories.
Though stunning beaches are definitely a prime attraction, there are far more things to do in the Dominican Republic. Among the most popular is the El Limón Waterfall, in Samaná, while you may also choose to take a native guide through the mangroves and limestone formations of Los Haitises National Park. This could provide a lovely break in the midst of two long days of sailing. Gentle activities could involve a nature walk or a boat trip, perhaps spending an afternoon wandering around a coastal village. Just make sure you take a break in between activities, you are about to go on vacation after all, and that's meant for relaxing, not draining yourself.
You could plan your trip so that every hour of the day is accounted for. However, open time can lead to the best moments, a hidden beach here, a favorite restaurant there, or even an entire afternoon spent reading by the water.
While choosing an all-inclusive resort offers comfort and a home base, it also gives you the chance to learn about other parts of the Dominican Republic as the country doesn’t make you choose between luxury and adventure, you can have it all.
Sometimes, those memories come from quiet mornings, unplanned detours, and small pleasures that make the trip yours alone.
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