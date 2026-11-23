When one thinks about the Dominican Republic, they usually envision sprawling beachside resorts, glimmering swimming pools, and vacations where everything is left to chance. There's something nice about that ease, though at times you just want to have the break regarding planning.

However, there is much more to this nation than that. Fishing villages, quiet and still, are found well away from the resorts, where the coast and mountains blend into their rugged beauty while the towns remain, more often than not, less developed yet very much alive. Comfort can be had while staying in each of these locations.

Often, stepping outside one's hotel for a day opens the gates.