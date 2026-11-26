Sydney Harbour. Few cities have a harbour like Sydney’s. A day on the water takes in the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, then moves on to quieter coves and beaches lined with bushland. Summer brings long evenings on the water, and New Year’s Eve on the harbour is a bucket-list experience. Because the harbour is so close to the city, a charter can easily fit around a business trip or a weekend away.

The Whitsundays. Off the Queensland coast, the Whitsunday Islands sit inside the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. This is where you’ll find Whitehaven Beach, with its bright white silica sand, and the swirling sands of Hill Inlet. Tourism Australia’s guide to the Whitsundays is a good overview of the islands. A multi-day charter lets you snorkel quiet bays in the morning and anchor in a sheltered inlet at sunset.