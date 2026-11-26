Choosing accommodation for a ski vacation involves a lot more than just finding somewhere comfortable to sleep. Your location affects how easily you can access the slopes, get around town, prepare meals, and manage other travel expenses. Aspen Snowmass has four mountains: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass, with Aspen and Snowmass Village as its two main lodging areas.
Condos are popular with families, groups, and travelers planning longer stays because they provide more living space, kitchen facilities, and access to shared amenities, amongst other features. If you’re comparing Aspen lodging options for your next ski trip, we’ve highlighted five properties, each offering unique advantages worth exploring.
A condo provides more flexibility than a standard hotel room, especially when traveling with family or a group. Separate bedrooms and shared living areas make it easier to spend time together while ensuring some privacy, and access to a kitchen makes meal preparation convenient.
Depending on the property and individual unit, you may also have access to laundry facilities, ski storage, hot tubs, swimming pools, and fitness facilities.
For groups, sharing a multi-bedroom condo may be more economical than booking several hotel rooms, provided the unit’s capacity and sleeping arrangements suit everyone.
Aspen puts visitors close to downtown restaurants, shops, and local activities, with access to Aspen Mountain and transportation to the other ski areas. These three properties offer convenient locations and different accommodation features.
The Gant combines condominium accommodation with hotel-style services. Located on five acres at the base of Aspen Mountain, it’s approximately three blocks from the gondola.
Accommodations range from one- to four-bedroom units, offering families and larger groups a variety of options to suit their needs. Shared facilities include two outdoor heated swimming pools, three hot tubs, a fitness facility, and ski storage. Daily housekeeping and concierge services are also available.
The Gant Van Service provides on-demand transportation around Aspen and to the airport, while Pepperjack’s Café offers on-property food and beverage service. Guests can also access babysitting and grocery delivery.
Chateau Roaring Fork is approximately three short blocks from downtown Aspen. Its fully equipped condominiums provide a convenient base for visitors who want to explore the town and enjoy self-contained accommodation.
Most units have decks overlooking the Roaring Fork River. Its shared facilities include an outdoor heated swimming pool, common hot tub, sauna, and fitness facility. The property also provides walk-to-lifts access, airport and ski shuttles, ski storage, concierge assistance, and housekeeping.
Fasching Haus is less than two blocks from downtown Aspen. Its courtyard features an outdoor heated swimming pool and common hot tub. Other facilities include a fitness center, BBQ area, laundry facilities, and ski storage. Guests can also access concierge services, a front desk, housekeeping, and airport and ski shuttles.
Accommodations range from studios to larger multi-bedroom options, giving couples, families, and groups different options to compare.
Snowmass Village appeals to visitors who prioritize access to the slopes. Snowmass Base Village also has restaurants, shops, and other visitor facilities, with nearby properties offering direct ski access.
The Crestwood Condominiums are steps from Snowmass Base Village and provide ski-in/ski-out access, making the property convenient for guests who want to spend less time arranging transportation to the slopes.
Its facilities include an outdoor heated swimming pool, three Jacuzzis, a sauna, steam room, and fitness facility. Guests also have access to a spa service room, skier service center, ski rental shop, ski storage, and boot dryer. Airport and village shuttles and daily housekeeping and laundry facilities add to the available conveniences.
One Snowmass offers upscale condominium residences at the entrance to Snowmass Base Village, with ski-in/ski-out access.
Its residences feature gourmet kitchens with European Gaggenau appliances, open layouts, oversized living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies. The property’s shared facilities include a rooftop infinity pool and hot tub, fire pit, and ski storage.
Guests can also use a nearby 2,500-square-foot fitness center with Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills, strength-training equipment, and a yoga studio.
Aspen suits visitors who want to explore downtown restaurants, shops, and local activities alongside their skiing plans. The Gant, Chateau Roaring Fork, and Fasching Haus all provide walk-to-lifts access.
Snowmass Village is a good option if direct access to the slopes is a priority. Both The Crestwood and One Snowmass offer ski-in/ski-out access, with restaurants, shops, and visitor facilities nearby in Base Village.
Both areas provide access to the four Aspen Snowmass mountains, with public transportation and shuttle services available to help visitors travel between the resort communities and ski areas. Routes and schedules vary by season, so check current transportation information when planning your trip.
Check the actual route and distance between your accommodation and the slopes, especially if you’re traveling with children or carrying ski equipment. Ski-in/ski-out properties provide direct access, while walk-to-lifts properties require a short walk.
Some properties provide airport and ski shuttles, while The Gant has its own on-demand van service. If you’re considering a rental car, compare its overall cost with the transportation services available at your accommodation.
Look beyond the advertised nightly rate when comparing condos. Consider the total accommodation cost for your travel dates and check the unit’s maximum occupancy and sleeping arrangements.
A condo with a full kitchen lets you prepare some meals instead of eating at restaurants throughout your stay. For groups, dividing the accommodation cost by the number of guests helps you compare a multi-bedroom condo with booking several hotel rooms.
Remember to budget separately for lift tickets, ski and snowboard rentals, lessons, meals, and other activities.
Finding suitable accommodation becomes easier when you compare properties based on location, group size, budget, and vacation plans.
The Lodging Company offers a wide selection of accommodations in Aspen and Snowmass Village for your next ski trip. Its travel specialists can help you compare available properties and find the perfect option to suit your needs and preferences. They can also assist with securing discounted lift passes, arranging airport transfers and local transportation. and booking equipment rentals and special services.
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