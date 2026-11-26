Choosing accommodation for a ski vacation involves a lot more than just finding somewhere comfortable to sleep. Your location affects how easily you can access the slopes, get around town, prepare meals, and manage other travel expenses. Aspen Snowmass has four mountains: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass, with Aspen and Snowmass Village as its two main lodging areas.

Condos are popular with families, groups, and travelers planning longer stays because they provide more living space, kitchen facilities, and access to shared amenities, amongst other features. If you’re comparing Aspen lodging options for your next ski trip, we’ve highlighted five properties, each offering unique advantages worth exploring.