The K&F CONCEPT Travel Tripod TA02 is a compact travel tripod designed for photographers on the move.

Weighing approximately 1,360g (3.0 lbs), it offers a lightweight option for travel photography. Its folded length of 50 cm (19.6 inches) makes it suitable for many travel backpacks and appropriately sized carry-on suitcases.

Travelers using 20-inch carry-on luggage should check their suitcase's internal dimensions and airline baggage restrictions before packing.

The tripod features durable aluminum alloy construction and supports camera setups weighing up to 4 kg (8.8 lbs). This capacity accommodates many everyday mirrorless and DSLR camera combinations.

Its compact design makes it particularly useful for multi-city trips, international holidays, and sightseeing trips where carrying excessive equipment is inconvenient.