Every holiday trip starts with a picture in someone's head. Maybe it's a tree in the corner of a living room, or breakfast on a terrace while the kids tear into one last present. Maybe it's a long dinner where nobody checks the time because the table is yours all week.

A hotel room rarely matches that picture. Even a nice suite gets crowded fast once a family unpacks, and the gifts have to go somewhere. That's a big part of why more travelers skip the hotel tower in December and book a resort villa instead. Both have their place, though. The right pick comes down to who's coming and how long you'll stay.