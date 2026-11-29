Art is where the hillside problem and the handling problem meet. Large canvases, framed prints, sculpture and glass-topped tables do not tolerate being tilted on a steep stairway or leaned against the wall of a truck. Custom crates, corner protection and rigid wrapping are standard for pieces like these, and the route inside the house should be walked before the truck arrives, with measurements taken at doorways, stair turns and landings so nothing has to be forced.

Collectors bringing work from another state often arrange the long haul and the final hillside leg as two separate stages. Families relocating from out of state often begin with searches for long distance movers los angeles, and the questions that matter come after the first quote. Can the long-haul truck deliver to the door, or will the art be transferred to a smaller vehicle at a warehouse, and who is responsible for the piece at each handoff along the way?

Insurance deserves its own conversation. Standard coverage on a moving contract may not reflect what a piece is actually worth, so high-value art is usually documented with photographs and an appraisal and then covered separately. Anyone moving a collection can ask the mover in writing how each handoff is covered before anything is packed, and a condition report taken before the move makes any later claim far easier to support.

Installation is the last step that gets forgotten. Heavy mirrors and large frames need proper wall anchors, and hanging them the day of the move, while the crew is still on site, is usually safer than leaning them against a wall for weeks. A pre-marked layout of where each piece goes saves the crew from guessing and shortens the unloading.