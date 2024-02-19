A Voyage through Time: Chris-Craft Unveils Heritage-Inspired Launch 27 on its 150th Anniversary

On a sun-drenched afternoon at the Miami International Boat Show, nestled within the vibrant atmosphere of the Miami Beach Convention Center, Brandon Travin of Resident Magazine had the distinct pleasure of boarding the elegantly appointed "Anniversary" edition of it's Launch 27 for an exclusive interview with Stephen Heese, the President of Chris-Craft. Celebrating an impressive 150 years of maritime excellence, Chris-Craft's dedication to luxury, innovation, and craftsmanship was palpable in every detail of their latest masterpiece. This special occasion not only marked a significant milestone in the company's storied history but also offered a glimpse into the future of luxury boating.