Luxury in the Fast Lane: Miami Concours 2024

In keeping with the spirit of community involvement and accessibility, general admission to the Miami Concours was free, allowing the public to immerse themselves into a world of luxury and fashion. This inclusive approach not only made for a diverse audience but also heightened the event’s role as a cultural celebration within the vibrant Miami Design District. An array of perks were available to VIP ticket holders, where a portion of the VIP ticket sales benefitted Nicklaus Children’s Hospital . Demonstrating that the Miami Concours was more than just a car show, but an event that unified and supported the local community through philanthropy.