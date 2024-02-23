Luxury in the Fast Lane: Miami Concours 2024

This past weekend, the was buzzing with sights and sounds of the Seventh Annual , a luxury automotive showcase that has sparked conversations across the United States. Taking place over two days, the red carpet streets were flooded with exotic, iconic, and vintage vehicles captivating enthusiasts and families alike. With general admission being free to the public, the entire community was able to partake and enjoy this exhilarating event.
The Miami Concours, co-owned by the Miami Design District, the Concours Group, and , transcends the traditional car show format by integrating high fashion and architecture into one dynamic experience. This year’s event, held from February 16th-17th, included a program of VIP events, immersive tours, and exclusive experiences setting a new standard in automotive excellence. At the heart, three red carpet streets within the Miami Design District, where attendees could take a closer look at some of the world’s most luxurious car brands. The showcase placed automotive craftsmanship at the forefront, featuring names like , , , and more.
The Concours Group, led by automotive visionaries John Temerian Jr., Ronnie Vogel, and Brett David, have shaped the automotive landscape since its start in 2016. Spearheading the event, they have transformed the Miami Concours into one of the country’s premier motorized events integrating post-war automobiles, modern design, and engineering brilliance. Along with the Miami Design District, a unique neighborhood that combines high-end shopping, museums, restaurants, and major art installations, owned and operated by Miami Design District Associates. They partnered with duPont REGISTRY Group, a dominant force in the luxury ecosystem and a central presence for luxury car owners for nearly four decades.
Notable guests in attendance included Dacra CEO and President Craig Robins, Miami Concours Founders John Temerian Jr., Ronnie Vogel and Brett David, and CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group Antoine Tessier. As well as influencers and industry leaders Paola Alberdi, Georges Coupet, and Ria Michelle. Groot Hospitality Founder Dave Grutman alongside wife, model and influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman also made an appearance and stopped to take some pictures as well.
In keeping with the spirit of community involvement and accessibility, general admission to the Miami Concours was free, allowing the public to immerse themselves into a world of luxury and fashion. This inclusive approach not only made for a diverse audience but also heightened the event’s role as a cultural celebration within the vibrant Miami Design District. An array of perks were available to VIP ticket holders, where a portion of the VIP ticket sales benefitted . Demonstrating that the Miami Concours was more than just a car show, but an event that unified and supported the local community through philanthropy.
As we look back on the Seventh Annual Miami Concours, it’s clear that this event not only showcased the best in automotive design but brought together the community, making this a must-attend event. As we witnessed an enhanced programming schedule, more than seen in previous years, one can wonder what’s in store next year. The event’s success is a testament to the vision of its organizers and the public’s embrace for luxury as vital to the Miami experience.