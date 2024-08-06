Chevy Corvette from Sting-Ray to E-Ray, Amazing 2025 Hybrid Corvette E-Ray

It does make you proud, it's American quality, American workers, it's a union shop, it's really great, it's amzing what you can do... it's such an aspirational vehicle.
Jay Leno, Car Guy
The Chevrolet Corvette has been a symbol of American automotive culture since its debut in 1953. Known for its sleek design, powerful performance, and accessible price point compared to European sports cars, the Corvette quickly became an icon.
Over the decades, it has evolved through several generations, each bringing technological advancements and design refinements.
The introduction of the E-Ray marks an exciting new chapter, embracing hybrid e-technology while maintaining the Corvette's legacy of speed and bad-ass innovation.
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray introduced a groundbreaking hybrid powertrain that redefines performance. While maintaining the iconic 6.2L V8 engine from the C8 Stingray, delivering just under 500 horsepower, the E-Ray adds a front electric motor.
Despite its hybrid nature, the E-Ray prioritizes performance over fuel efficiency. It achieves a 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating Corvette ever produced.
The "Charge Plus" mode ensures that the battery remains charged during racetrack driving, allowing the hybrid system to deliver maximum performance consistently.
This combination results in a staggering 655 horsepower, introducing all-wheel drive for the first time in a Corvette.
Chevrolet.com
Inside, the E-Ray boasts specific branding on the door sills and steering wheel base, setting it apart from other Corvette models. The hybrid components are seamlessly integrated without sacrificing practicality, maintaining ample trunk space both in the front and rear. The removable Targa top can be stored in the rear trunk, adding to its everyday usability.
The introduction of all-wheel drive in the Corvette E-Ray provides enhanced traction and stability, especially crucial during high-performance driving. This feature ensures that the E-Ray remains grounded and responsive, even under the most demanding conditions.
Despite the sophisticated hybrid system, the E-Ray retains practical features that Corvette enthusiasts have come to expect. The dual trunk spaces offer substantial storage, and the interior remains user-friendly and luxurious. The hybrid elements do not encroach on the vehicle's practicality, ensuring it remains a viable option for both daily driving and high-performance escapades.
Supercar performance, all-wheel-drive traction, supple ride with track-capable handling.
Just don't ask it to save you fuel; it's not that kind of hybrid.
The Corvette E-Ray attempts to do it all and largely succeeds, with the amazing acceleration you expect combined with surprising practicality, everyday livability and a cool electric-only Stealth mode.
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray represents a bold step into the future for an iconic brand. By combining traditional V8 power with modern hybrid technology, the E-Ray offers an unparalleled driving experience that redefines what a Corvette can be.
This model not only sets new performance benchmarks but also introduces innovative features that enhance both practicality and driving pleasure. While I have yet to drive this remarkable car, the anticipation is high, and the E-Ray's promise of blending past and future is exciting.
The Corvette E-Ray combines a new 160-hp front-mounted electric motor with the 495-hp mid-mounted 6.2-liter V-8 from the regular Stingray. Together this system generates 655 horses.
Feeding the E-Ray's electric motor is a small 1.1-kWh battery pack stored in the tunnel between the passengers. Chevy says it provides a short electric-only driving range of between 3 and 5 miles.
The E-Ray moves on electric power alone in the new Stealth mode, which works up to 45 mph. Chevy says it's a useful way for drivers to exit their neighborhoods without the V-8's typical disturbance.
Like other Corvettes, the new E-Ray is available in two body styles: a coupe with a removable targa roof and a hardtop convertible.
The Corvette E-Ray does have exclusive display layouts on its gauge cluster and the center touchscreen that relay the battery's state of charge, performance metrics, the status of the electrical system, and more.
