California to Illinois: A Journey to National Parks by Train

Traveling by train is a unique experience. You get to sit back, relax, and watch the landscape change outside your window, from mountains to small towns, without the stress of driving. Amtrak takes you through 46 states, the District of Columbia, and even into Canada, stopping at 500 destinations along 21,000 miles of track.

Amtrak has options to suit every budget and travel style. Trust me, it’s an eco-friendly way to see the country; there’s nothing quite like watching the sun rise over the Rockies or the fields roll by as you cross the plains. This is a journey where the travel is just as much a part of the adventure as the destination.