California to Illinois: A Journey to National Parks by Train

Let me tell you about a journey that’s more than just a trip—an adventure across America by train. Picture this: you've packed your hiking gear and bike, ready to set off from the sunny coast of California all the way to the heartland of Illinois. You'll visit some of the country’s most stunning national parks and vibrant cities.
Traveling by train is a unique experience. You get to sit back, relax, and watch the landscape change outside your window, from mountains to small towns, without the stress of driving. Amtrak takes you through 46 states, the District of Columbia, and even into Canada, stopping at 500 destinations along 21,000 miles of track.
Amtrak has options to suit every budget and travel style. Trust me, it’s an eco-friendly way to see the country; there’s nothing quite like watching the sun rise over the Rockies or the fields roll by as you cross the plains. This is a journey where the travel is just as much a part of the adventure as the destination.
Our trip is from Emeryville to California to Chicago, Illinois, which will take approximately 51 hours and pass through 7 states. While some may say that's crazy, why not just fly? When was the last time you took a plane and said it was the best trip ever? Train travel offers a more enjoyable and scenic journey, rather than just trying to arrive at the destination as quickly as possible. Trains also provide more spacious seating and flexibility for luggage allowances and check-in times (you don’t have to arrive 2 hours prior). Plus, for an additional fee of $20, you can bring your bike without disassembling and packing it.
The average price for an Amtrak coach for this trip is $150 per person, while private rooms start at around $700 and can accommodate two people. Private rooms have the added benefit of a private bathroom and include meals, while the coach only includes a seat.
It's best to find lodging near the Emeryville Amtrak station for an optimal start to your cross-country train journey. If you miss it, you're out of luck until the next day. We highly recommend arriving at least 45 minutes early, especially if you are traveling with young children or planning to bring a bike. The train you're boarding may have assigned seating that the conductor determines. If you need extra space, ask the conductor to give you the first seat in the car as it tends to be roomier. However, remember that this seat is also located next to the bathroom and a frequently used door for passengers traveling between cars.
Pack a lot of non-perishable snacks.
Bring a gallon of water to drink and brush your teeth (we don't recommend the water in the bathroom for this).
Pack baby wipes & anti-bacterial wipes.
Pack an ultra-light sleeping bag or blanket and a neck pillow.
Wear moisture-wicking, loose hiking attire while traveling. Jeans, sweatpants, and shirts can hold moisture and odor when you sweat.
Bring a pair of compression socks.
Change your clothing twice a day (daywear and sleepwear)
Bring a pair of slides in addition to your shoes and sneakers. Since you are not allowed to walk around barefoot on Amtrack, slides come in handy.
The California Zephyr doesn't offer WIFI, so it's a good idea to download movies to your device beforehand.
Since we are starting our trip in Emeryville, California, we recommend visiting the Bay Area a day early to visit the unique Muir Woods National Monument. This national park is situated in Marin County, California, just a short drive north of San Francisco, and is part of the Golden Gate National Recreations area. As an ancient remnant of the redwood forests, this park is home to redwoods that are almost 1000 years old, making it truly unique. The park is compact, and visitors can explore the entire area in just two hours, with a range of trails available, from nature walks to more challenging hikes. Guided tours are also available for those who want to learn more about the history of this park. We suggest visiting this park early and getting a good night's sleep.
One of the best things about Amtrak is the ability to walk around and socialize with fellow travelers. In addition to your seat, you can chill in the observation car, which features outward seats facing floor-to-ceiling windows. This car is undoubtedly the highlight of the California Zephyr, where you can sit back, relax, and take in the breathtaking scenery. The observation car is open 24/7 and is very chill at night, making it the perfect place to sit back and have hour-long discussions with a new friend. Who knows, it could be the beginning of a train romance like in the movie(starring Ethan Hawkins and Julie Delpy).
Even if you don’t meet the love of your life while on board, you will fall in love with the scenery. Sitting on a train and watching the world pass you by while you remain stationary is like being transported to a metaverse, where you're in a constant state of awe. Who needs cannabis? Riding the train is a natural high you will never forget (without the munchies). After making several stops in California, Nevada, and Utah, the train gets to Colorado, where you have several locations worth exploring for a day or two.
We suggest visiting both Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. Both parks are located in Moab, Utah, less than two hours from the Grand Junction, Colorado, Amtrak station. Arches National Park is famous for its fantastic rock formations, including over 2,000 natural sandstone arches, hiking trails, and scenic drives. Canyonlands National Park offers breathtaking views of deep canyons, towering mesas, and the confluence of the Green and Colorado Rivers. Moab, Utah, is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with many activities such as mountain biking, rock climbing, and river rafting.
The Grand Junction stop occurs at hour 25 on your trip and arrives and departs simultaneously daily at around 10 am. Next, we jump back on the train heading to Denver. This leg of the trip is the most scenic, so have your camera's out! You pass through the Rocky Mountains to Winter Park, seeing canyons that are only accessible by train, which makes it an Amtrak-exclusive experience. You will be riding through the Rockies alongside the Colorado River. We also loved the history lesson that the conductors tell you on this leg of the journey. Shout out to conductor Brad!
We Arrive at Denver Union Station in the evening, so relax and grab a bite in The Mile High City. Spend the evening exploring the city or relaxing at your chosen hotel or Air B and B before heading north in the morning to explore Rocky Mountain National Park, approximately 60 miles away. The park is renowned for its stunning peaks and scenic drives, making it a favorite of outdoor enthusiasts. Seasonal activities like skiing, snowboarding, and camping are available. Give yourself enough time to grab a bite to eat and head back to Denver before 6 p.m. because the California Zephyr leaves around 7 p.m. with or without you. You spend the evening on the train but don't get too comfortable or forget to set an alert because the next destination is Omaha, Nebraska, with an arrival time of approximately 5 a.m.
When you get to Omaha, grab an Uber to the airport and rent a car for the day. The park is about an hour's drive from Omaha, and you can stop for breakfast along the way. This place is like a living history lesson, offering a peek into the days of homesteading in the U.S. It’s got the only remaining site from the Homestead Act of 1862, which gave 160 acres to anyone willing to live on and improve the land for at least five years. Fun fact: women could homestead land 58 years before they even got the right to vote! You can check out the original claim shanty and dive into the stories of the homesteaders who braved the Great Plains. The park's also a natural haven, with many plants and animals, plus 3 miles of hiking trails to explore.
After spending the day learning about the past, it's time to move forward to Omaha. Check out the Henry, which has North America's largest indoor rainforest. The zoo also has a popular exhibition called Kingdoms of the Night, the world's most extensive nocturnal collection. Next, check into a hotel or because we jump back on Amtrack at 5 a.m.
Once you've gotten some zzz's, head to the observation car to enjoy the rest of the trip gazing out through windows, enjoying the rolling hills and fields of corn and soybeans in Iowa. You will pass over several lakes and rivers, including the Missouri, Des Moines, and the muddy Mississippi. Keep your phone out as the train crosses the iconic Burlington Bridge over the Mississippi, which separates Iowa and Illinois.
We will arrive at our final destination, Chicago, Illinois, around 3 p.m. During this journey, we witnessed vast portions of America that we wouldn't have been able to if we had taken a flight from California to Illinois. On our trip, we also got to hang out with cool people, learn history, and visit some amazing national parks. We might have even sparked a train romance! The train proved to be an excellent means of experiencing this great country.
