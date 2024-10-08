Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 to Steal the Show at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Flexjet, the renowned private aviation company, is set to dazzle attendees at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 30 - November 3) with its Sikorsky S-76 super-midsize helicopter, showcasing the perfect fusion of luxury aviation and yachting. At this prestigious event, guests will have the opportunity to board the Sikorsky S-76 and experience firsthand how Flexjet’s on-demand helicopter services redefine convenience and elegance for discerning travelers. As the only provider offering helicopter access via charter, card, or lease, Flexjet is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the world of luxury travel.
Private aviation and yachting go hand in hand, with elite travelers demanding the same level of comfort, privacy, and personalized service in the air as they do on the water. Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 helicopters offer just that, with their sleek design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge noise reduction technology, ensuring an unrivaled journey.
“Luxury helicopters go hand-in-hand with the world of yachting. It makes perfect sense for Flexjet to be in the conversation with many of the world’s most prestigious luxury travel brands at these boat shows,” says Eli Flint, president of Flexjet’s helicopter division.
Flint’s statement underscores the brand’s commitment to blending the best of both worlds, offering seamless transport from land to sea for its high-net-worth clientele.
As the largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show spans an impressive 90 acres and 3 million square feet of exhibit space. Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter will be featured on a putting green display in partnership with Worth Avenue Yachts, demonstrating its incredible versatility, including the ability to land on golf courses.
Additionally, Flexjet is debuting its first public collaboration with Ferretti Group since announcing the partnership earlier this year. VIP guests will enjoy a James Bond-style arrival by tender boat from the offsite Riva showroom directly to the Fort Lauderdale boat show slip, courtesy of the Flexjet-Ferretti collaboration. This grand entrance is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering a truly exclusive experience.
In a further nod to its status as a leader in the luxury helicopter space, Flexjet will be offering boat show attendees the chance to win a complimentary roundtrip helicopter transfer from Miami to North Bimini in the Bahamas, a quick 25-minute flight from South Florida. The trip is made possible by Flexjet’s recent helipad expansion on Rockwell Island, allowing for effortless travel between Miami and this luxury mixed-use resort.
The Sikorsky S-76 is a super-midsize helicopter that combines the best of rotary flight with unparalleled luxury. With a 300-nautical-mile range, passengers can travel from Miami to the Bahamas or even venture from Fort Lauderdale to the Keys with ease. The Sikorsky S-76’s spacious cabin, complete with Flexjet’s signature LXi Cabin Collection interior, offers ample luggage space, top-tier noise reduction technology, and no need for headsets—ensuring that every flight is as comfortable as it is stylish.
“As Flexjet’s helipad network grows for commercial and private individual use by property owners, so does the interest from our customers. We hope to win over even more hearts and minds with these new exhibits that showcase the myriad benefits of luxury helicopter travel,” explains Flint.
With a fleet designed to provide door-to-destination convenience, Flexjet’s helicopter service offers private aviation clients first and last-mile transportation, transforming every journey into a seamless luxury experience.
Flexjet’s helicopter division is revolutionizing luxury travel by offering multiple access options. Clients can charter a helicopter for a single trip, opt for a card program offering a set number of flight hours, or lease the aircraft for a multi-year commitment. Furthermore, existing Flexjet aircraft owners can access the helicopter fleet in the Northeast, Florida, and the U.K. by leveraging their fractional shares at a favorable interchange rate. This versatility allows Flexjet to meet the varied needs of its elite clientele, ensuring that no matter the destination, the journey is always exceptional.
With each helicopter owned and operated by Flexjet, the company maintains full control over scheduling, staffing, and maintenance, allowing for an unparalleled level of service. From dual pilots and autopilots to emergency flotation gear and comprehensive safety protocols, Flexjet’s commitment to safety is as strong as its dedication to luxury.
Flexjet’s leadership in private aviation extends well beyond helicopters. The company’s commitment to safety, luxury, and excellence is evident across its entire fleet, which includes some of the most modern aircraft in the industry. Whether jetting across the country or enjoying a short hop to the Bahamas, Flexjet ensures that every journey is an experience in itself.
For those attending the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, stepping aboard Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter offers a rare glimpse into the pinnacle of private aviation. With partnerships like those with Worth Avenue Yachts and Ferretti Group, Flexjet continues to set the standard for what luxury travel should be: seamless, stylish, and utterly unforgettable.
Learn more about Flexjet’s helicopter services at www.flexjet.com or follow @FlexjetInc on Instagram.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!