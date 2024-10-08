Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 to Steal the Show at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

As the largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show spans an impressive 90 acres and 3 million square feet of exhibit space. Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter will be featured on a putting green display in partnership with Worth Avenue Yachts, demonstrating its incredible versatility, including the ability to land on golf courses.

Additionally, Flexjet is debuting its first public collaboration with Ferretti Group since announcing the partnership earlier this year. VIP guests will enjoy a James Bond-style arrival by tender boat from the offsite Riva showroom directly to the Fort Lauderdale boat show slip, courtesy of the Flexjet-Ferretti collaboration. This grand entrance is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering a truly exclusive experience.

In a further nod to its status as a leader in the luxury helicopter space, Flexjet will be offering boat show attendees the chance to win a complimentary roundtrip helicopter transfer from Miami to North Bimini in the Bahamas, a quick 25-minute flight from South Florida. The trip is made possible by Flexjet’s recent helipad expansion on Rockwell Island, allowing for effortless travel between Miami and this luxury mixed-use resort.