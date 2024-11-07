Charting Paradise: Discovering the Bahamas Aboard AMORE with Fraser Yachts

The Bahamas, with its crystalline waters and sun-drenched shores, is an undeniable magnet for luxury travelers, particularly as the colder months draw near. For those seeking a holiday that merges opulence with exclusivity, Fraser Yachts offers a truly unique way to experience this tropical paradise. At the heart of their offerings is AMORE, a 37-meter masterpiece crafted to redefine luxury yacht charters. Designed to balance comfort, style, and versatility, AMORE promises an escape that’s both intimate and grand, setting the stage for an unforgettable winter getaway.
Recently, I had the opportunity to tour AMORE, a vessel that has quickly become a crown jewel in Fraser’s fleet. Built in 2022 by Numarine, this 37XP motor yacht is a testament to meticulous design and thoughtful amenities. The tri-deck layout provides expansive spaces with an impressive 8-meter beam that opens up AMORE's interior for relaxation and entertainment. The yacht can host up to 12 guests across six beautifully appointed staterooms, including two master suites—an unusual luxury for a yacht this size. Each suite is a sanctuary, with the main deck master featuring expansive glass windows, while the bridge deck master includes floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open onto the aft deck, blending indoor and outdoor living.
AMORE’s leisure offerings are equally remarkable. The interior was crafted by Can Yalman and showcases elegant, modern touches with panoramic windows, plush seating, and a dedicated cinema room with reclining chairs and in-room refreshments. Outside, guests are treated to a beach club complete with air conditioning, a wet bar, and ample lounging areas. The sundeck, with its Jacuzzi and bar, is an irresistible retreat where guests can soak in the sunshine or enjoy an alfresco meal. AMORE combines high-end comfort with versatile spaces, making it an ideal choice for family charters and private getaways alike.
Sarah Egger brings over a decade of yachting experience to her role as a Charter Manager at Fraser’s Fort Lauderdale office. Having worked both on deck and behind the scenes, Sarah has a unique understanding of the luxury yachting world from multiple perspectives. Originally from Cape Cod, she’s developed a keen insight into what makes a charter truly memorable, especially for those who value privacy and personalization.
Sarah, AMORE offers a unique way to experience the Bahamas. What would you say makes chartering a yacht like AMORE an exceptional choice for luxury travelers this winter?
Sarah Egger: “AMORE is packed with impressive amenities. She has an extra media room and a beach club, which many yachts of this size don’t offer. Uniquely, she features two master suites, not just the standard one; both have king beds. In addition, there are three queen staterooms and a twin room with an extra Pullman for versatile guest arrangements. There’s even a seventh room, perfect for a nanny. AMORE’s layout is rare for a yacht of her size, providing ample space, which is ideal for family-oriented charters.”
With your expertise, can you share some hidden gems or lesser-known destinations in the Bahamas that AMORE’s guests can explore?
Sarah Egger: “The Bahamas is full of secluded islands and cays, perfect for those who want privacy. The beauty of having a skilled crew and captain is that they can customize the itinerary to match guests' interests. Some prefer to anchor away from crowds, enjoying tranquil beaches, while others may want to dock and explore local towns. Unlike the Caribbean, which can be busier, the Bahamas has numerous tucked-away spots, where you can drop anchor, enjoy the views, and have an entire beach to yourself. It’s a special experience that’s all about choice and personalization.”
Fraser has a reputation for unparalleled charter experiences. What unique amenities or services aboard AMORE enhance the luxury experience for guests?
Sarah Egger: “The beach club is a unique area at the waterline, located at the aft of the boat. It’s a shaded, air-conditioned space with seating, couches, and a bar. The transom opens up, allowing for direct access to the water and the swim platform. Families love it; grandparents or parents can relax in the cool space while watching the kids play with the array of water toys. There’s even an inflatable ‘aqua cabana,’ which acts like a floating playground. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy the water without always being in the sun.”
As we head into peak charter season, what insider tips do you have for a seamless, unforgettable Bahamas yacht charter with Fraser?
Sarah Egger: “Working with a good charter broker is key. A broker gets to know the client’s needs—whether they want five or six staterooms, specific water toys, or even diving equipment. The broker will match the client with the perfect yacht and destination. They’ll coordinate with the captain to personalize everything, from dining preferences to activity planning. My role is to ensure that the crew and yacht are operating seamlessly, but the broker really shapes the client’s vision into reality.”
As the winter holidays approach, the Bahamas transforms into a haven for those escaping the cold. With over 700 islands and cays, the archipelago is a wonderland of hidden beaches, private islands, and vibrant marine life. Aboard a luxury yacht, every destination becomes more than a place to visit; it’s an experience tailored to personal preferences, from secluded blue lagoons to lively marinas.
Fraser Yachts brings this level of exclusivity to the fore, with each charter meticulously designed to offer both adventure and relaxation. AMORE, with its abundant amenities and versatile spaces, embodies the ideal vessel for exploring the Bahamas during the holidays. Whether anchoring at a quiet bay for an evening under the stars or cruising between iconic spots like Nassau and the Exumas, AMORE provides a setting that balances the thrill of discovery with the comfort of a luxurious retreat.
For those who wish to celebrate the holidays in a way that combines privacy with grandeur, a Fraser yacht charter aboard AMORE is unmatched. From its elegant interiors to the thoughtful amenities like the beach club and cinema room, AMORE serves as both a luxurious escape and a gateway to the Bahamas’ most enchanting locales.
In choosing a Fraser yacht charter, travelers are not simply booking a holiday; they’re crafting a unique narrative, one that intertwines the best of Bahamian beauty with the finest in yachting luxury.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!