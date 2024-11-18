Burgess Expands to Aspen: Luxury Yacht Brokerage Opens Seasonal Office in the Rockies

The office will serve as a hub for personalized consultations, allowing guests to explore tailored yacht experiences that align with their lifestyles. Burgess invites guests to immerse themselves in its world-class offerings and enjoy a taste of the Burgess lifestyle in Aspen.

As part of its North American growth strategy, Burgess is also expanding its U.S. presence with a new office opening planned in Palm Beach.

As the brokerage prepares to enter its 50th year, Burgess has been on an impressive trajectory, expanding its reach across luxury destinations worldwide and deepening its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of their sophisticated clientele.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients,” Beckett added.

For more information, please visit https://www.burgessyachts.com.