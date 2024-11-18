Burgess Expands to Aspen: Luxury Yacht Brokerage Opens Seasonal Office in the Rockies

This winter, Burgess will ski in and ski out, opening a satellite office in Aspen, Colorado, to catch an edge in the Rockies.
Burgess, the leading luxury yacht brokerage, charter and management company, is set to make waves with its seasonal office, located at 106 Mill St, in Aspen. The 500-square-foot space will operate from December 2024 through April 2025, offering the same world-class expertise and personalized service Burgess clients enjoy around the globe.
After several successful seasons collaborating with ASPENX and a growing interest from discerning clients, Burgess is launching its physical Aspen location to meet clients where they are — on the slopes. With many clients trading the Mediterranean's waters for Aspen’s powdery peaks, this seasonal office allows Burgess to build on last year’s success by fostering connections with Aspen’s discerning clientele, both current and new. This strategic expansion reinforces Burgess’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and exclusive experiences that span both yachting and luxury lifestyle.
“The U.S. remains our top market, and Aspen is a key destination for many of our clients. We had a fantastic response last winter, and we’re eager to continue building those relationships this season. Our presence here keeps the dream of summer yachting alive during the winter months.”
CEO Jonathan Beckett
The office will serve as a hub for personalized consultations, allowing guests to explore tailored yacht experiences that align with their lifestyles. Burgess invites guests to immerse themselves in its world-class offerings and enjoy a taste of the Burgess lifestyle in Aspen.
As part of its North American growth strategy, Burgess is also expanding its U.S. presence with a new office opening planned in Palm Beach.
As the brokerage prepares to enter its 50th year, Burgess has been on an impressive trajectory, expanding its reach across luxury destinations worldwide and deepening its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of their sophisticated clientele.
“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients,” Beckett added.
For more information, please visit https://www.burgessyachts.com.
