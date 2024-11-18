Own the Ultimate Batmobile: Warner Bros. Selling Fully Functional $3M Replicas of 'The Tumbler

Calling all fans of The Dark Knight! Warner Bros. offers the chance to own a piece of cinematic history–a fully functioning Batmobile replica modeled after “The Tumbler” from Christopher Nolan’s iconic trilogy.
Priced at $3 million, this collector’s item is the perfect four-wheel-drive tank in your home. But what makes this Batmobile so special, how do you buy it, and what is the history behind this legendary vehicle?
Originally designed for Batman Begins (2005), The Tumbler debuted as a blend of a military-grade tank and a sleek crime-fighting machine. Its rugged frame and futuristic tech were integral to Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Gotham’s masked vigilante.
The on-screen version could leap over gaps, crash through barricades, and intimidate Gotham’s criminals with its imposing design. Warner Bros. has created a replica of this masterpiece, allowing fans to bring a bit of Batman’s world into their lives.
Unfortunately, the Batmobile is not street-legal and cannot be used for regular day driving, which is the downside of buying the vehicle. It would’ve been awesome to see a billionaire drive it on the street and someone witness them inside the car, looking like the playboy Bruce Wayne.
This limited-edition replica packs some serious features, mirroring the in-film design with incredible attention to detail.
The car's best features are the gun turrets, a simulated jet engine, and a smoke-screen delivery system. The dashboard is identical to the original, with advanced software to mimic Bruce Wayne’s cutting-edge gadgets.
Although not street-legal, the Batmobile is built to drive—perfect for private tracks or lavish displays.
Warner Bros. has partnered with , a luxury e-commerce platform that sells items other than the 10 Batmobiles, including a Joker purple diamond ring, a superhero red shield diamond, bikes, and the Gotham blue ring.
All of these items are available on , and you can explore the website to pick out what catches your eye and what you want to buy. With only ten available, buyers must act quickly to secure this special item with a unique place for fans of the Caped Crusader.
Buyers will need to fill out a form, and their request to buy the Tumbler will be reviewed and confirmed based on the details of their form. The details of the delivery timelines and customization options will be available upon purchase confirmation.
The Batmobile has been integral to Batman lore since its comic debut in 1939. Over the decades, it has undergone numerous redesigns, from the classic 1960s convertible in Adam West’s Batman to Tim Burton’s sleek and gothic 1989 version.
However, Nolan’s Tumbler represents a radical departure. Designed with a utilitarian focus, it emphasizes function over aesthetics, inspired by military prototypes. Its aggressive, angular frame and ability to handle any ground made it an instant fan favorite
At $3 million, this collector's dream targets high-net-worth individuals and die-hard Batman fans. While the Batmobile isn’t street-legal, it will undoubtedly find homes in private collections, theme parks, or museums dedicated to pop culture.
It will be exciting for a family to come over and see this parked outside your home or inside your garage. Even if you can’t drive it, seeing someone own it in their house will still be amazing.
Still, the idea of billionaire vigilantes taking this for a spin might not be too far-fetched. After all, who wouldn’t want to feel like Gotham’s hero for a day?
Whether you’re a lifelong Batman fan or simply appreciate fine craftsmanship, owning a Batmobile is the ultimate way to pay homage to one of cinema’s most enduring heroes. Will you answer the Bat-Signal and claim one of these extraordinary vehicles?
