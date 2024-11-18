Own the Ultimate Batmobile: Warner Bros. Selling Fully Functional $3M Replicas of 'The Tumbler

Originally designed for Batman Begins (2005), The Tumbler debuted as a blend of a military-grade tank and a sleek crime-fighting machine. Its rugged frame and futuristic tech were integral to Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Gotham’s masked vigilante.

The on-screen version could leap over gaps, crash through barricades, and intimidate Gotham’s criminals with its imposing design. Warner Bros. has created a replica of this masterpiece, allowing fans to bring a bit of Batman’s world into their lives.

Unfortunately, the Batmobile is not street-legal and cannot be used for regular day driving, which is the downside of buying the vehicle. It would’ve been awesome to see a billionaire drive it on the street and someone witness them inside the car, looking like the playboy Bruce Wayne.