Project Skywood: The Bespoke Defender 110 That Turns Every Street Into a Stage for Luxury

Luxurious and Custom Interior

Inside, Project Skywood redefines Defender luxury. The spacious 2+2+4 seating layout features RECARO Orthoped seats in the front and middle rows, all wrapped in premium Spinneybeck Amalfi leather with a horizontal stitch pattern. The rear seating area includes a cozy bench with a plaid textile backrest, giving it a warm and refined touch. Tan leather door cards with Fox Brothers plaid inserts, a custom headliner in Tan, Fire Orange, and Shamrock Green puppytooth pattern, and a handcrafted wood hydro-dipped radio console in Brazilian Rosewood complete the vintage-inspired yet modernized cabin.

Project Skywood features a stunning panoramic sunroof that extends the entire length of the vehicle, allowing for a beautiful, unobstructed view of the sky, a feature that will let Pennsylvania’s scenic vistas fill the cabin.

The cargo area is outfitted with rich handcrafted dark brown wenge wood paneling, elegantly accented with custom metal rivets and washers, providing both beauty and durability. Adding to its artisanal charm, custom leather bags with straps are mounted on the front and middle row doors, combining vintage elegance with practical storage solutions. These details are just a few highlights of the many luxurious interior upgrades that make Project Skywood a classic work of art.

For added comfort, both the front and middle rows are heated and cooled, with dedicated rear A/C to ensure a comfortable environment for all passengers.