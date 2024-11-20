Project Skywood: The Bespoke Defender 110 That Turns Every Street Into a Stage for Luxury

ECD Auto Design is excited to introduce Project Skywood, a one-of-one custom Land Rover Defender 110 destined for its new Pennsylvania home. This unique Defender does not hold back on any bells and whistles as it combines exceptional performance with exquisite interior craftsmanship, creating a luxurious and rugged vehicle perfectly suited to the diverse landscapes of its future home.
At the heart of Project Skywood lies a powerful GM LS3 430 HP engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing an exhilarating and smooth driving experience. Built with durability in mind, the heavy-duty axles and high-performance Brembo brakes with sleek black calipers ensure safe and reliable handling, no matter the terrain. Complemented by an ECD upgraded suspension and a Borla stainless single-outlet exhaust, this Defender is as ready for off-road adventures as it is for city cruising.
Project Skywood’s exterior is finished in a striking Olive Yellow with a contrasting Rice Grain roof, elevating its visual appeal while preserving the Defender’s rugged charm. Custom 18-inch Sawtooth wheels, painted in Chawton White, and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires add a bold touch to this build. Heritage styling comes through in details like a classic silver grille, body-colored checker plates, and silver Optimill metal components throughout the door handles, hinges, and side air intakes. Unique fold-down, side steps with wood inserts and the rear swing-away wheel carrier add both functionality and flair to this Defender.
Inside, Project Skywood redefines Defender luxury. The spacious 2+2+4 seating layout features RECARO Orthoped seats in the front and middle rows, all wrapped in premium Spinneybeck Amalfi leather with a horizontal stitch pattern. The rear seating area includes a cozy bench with a plaid textile backrest, giving it a warm and refined touch. Tan leather door cards with Fox Brothers plaid inserts, a custom headliner in Tan, Fire Orange, and Shamrock Green puppytooth pattern, and a handcrafted wood hydro-dipped radio console in Brazilian Rosewood complete the vintage-inspired yet modernized cabin.
Project Skywood features a stunning panoramic sunroof that extends the entire length of the vehicle, allowing for a beautiful, unobstructed view of the sky, a feature that will let Pennsylvania’s scenic vistas fill the cabin.
The cargo area is outfitted with rich handcrafted dark brown wenge wood paneling, elegantly accented with custom metal rivets and washers, providing both beauty and durability. Adding to its artisanal charm, custom leather bags with straps are mounted on the front and middle row doors, combining vintage elegance with practical storage solutions. These details are just a few highlights of the many luxurious interior upgrades that make Project Skywood a classic work of art.
For added comfort, both the front and middle rows are heated and cooled, with dedicated rear A/C to ensure a comfortable environment for all passengers.
Equipped with the latest in automotive technology, Project Skywood features a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, and a slimline active subwoofer by JL Audio for immersive sound. Safety and convenience are paramount with automatic headlights, a digital rearview mirror, backup cameras, a backup sensor, and blind spot assistance. Remote locking, remote start, power windows, and a TPMS sensor round out this Defender’s extensive tech features.
Set to make a statement on Pennsylvania’s roads, Project Skywood is more than a vehicle, it’s a celebration of luxury, performance, and timeless craftsmanship. For more information on ECD’s custom builds or to begin designing your own, visit ECD Auto Design.
