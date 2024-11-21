All Aboard For New York’s Biggest Boat Party!

WHEN:

Wednesday-Sunday, January 22-26, 2025

Weds-Fri: 12:00pm-8:00pm; Sat: 10:00am-8:00pm; Sun: 10:00am-6:00pm

WHERE:

Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY

TICKETS:

Tickets are $20 for adults; children 12 & under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult. Buy online to skip the line at NYBoatShow.com

FREE admission for active/veteran military, active/retired first responders and USCG & USCGA members on Opening Day, Wednesday, January 22.

WEB/SOCIAL:

Visit www.NYBoatShow.com; Facebook & Instagram #NYBoatShow