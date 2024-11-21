All Aboard For New York’s Biggest Boat Party!

The Discover Boating® New York Boat Show® in partnership with Progressive Insurance® docks at the Javits Center January 22-26, 2025, inviting tri-state water lovers to escape the cold and plunge into summer fun. Experience the best of the boat life with hundreds of boats to see & shop, all the latest marine gear, chef & mixology demos in the Discover Boating Beach Club, an Opening Night Oyster Party, and free education for boaters of all levels!
Get a taste of the boat life by hopping aboard and touring hundreds of different new boats, from kayaks, wake boats and tricked out runabouts to pontoons, fishing boats and luxurious yachts as big as a New York apartment. Plus, experience the fun of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) and kayaking firsthand in our Indoor Paddle Sports Pool. The Show supplies everything you need to take a test ride – no experience needed. (Open to guests aged 10 years or older).
See & shop deals on the most comprehensive selection of boat brands and types in the tri-state area, from family boats that can be financed for a few hundred dollars per month to multi-million yachts – and take advantage of show-only specials. Plus, stroll and shop the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves.
Discover Boating Beach Club: Enjoy island-inspired cocktails and mocktails, chef and mixology demos, beach games and more, all surrounded by hundreds of the coolest new boats on the market today. Plus, hit the Beach Club for the Opening Night Oyster Party to benefit New York City’s own Billion Oyster Project.
Kids’ Build-a-Boat: Beyond the fun of climbing aboard hundreds of boats to play captain, little skippers will have boatloads of fun creating one-of-a-kind nautical masterpieces inspired by their time at the show.
Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters at Fred's Shed How-To Center, presented by Progressive® featuring a variety of daily seminars and demos cover everything from getting started to service, maintenance, updating, and operating.
Wednesday-Sunday, January 22-26, 2025
Weds-Fri: 12:00pm-8:00pm; Sat: 10:00am-8:00pm; Sun: 10:00am-6:00pm
Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY
Tickets are $20 for adults; children 12 & under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult. Buy online to skip the line at NYBoatShow.com
FREE admission for active/veteran military, active/retired first responders and USCG & USCGA members on Opening Day, Wednesday, January 22.
Visit www.NYBoatShow.com; Facebook & Instagram #NYBoatShow
