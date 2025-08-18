Bentley Bentayga Off-Road Experience Debuts at The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort

At The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort in Richmond, Rhode Island, guests and members can now immerse themselves in a new kind of luxury: the Bentley Off-Road Extraordinary Experience. Behind the wheel of the Bentley Bentayga V8, participants are invited to master a private test track carved through more than 3,500 acres of forested hills. Less than an hour from Newport, this secluded destination combines refined hospitality with outdoor pursuits, making it one of America’s most distinguished four-season sporting clubs.