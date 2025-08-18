Bentley Bentayga Off-Road Experience Debuts at The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort
Source: Preserve Sporting Club & Resort
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
At The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort in Richmond, Rhode Island, guests and members can now immerse themselves in a new kind of luxury: the Bentley Off-Road Extraordinary Experience. Behind the wheel of the Bentley Bentayga V8, participants are invited to master a private test track carved through more than 3,500 acres of forested hills. Less than an hour from Newport, this secluded destination combines refined hospitality with outdoor pursuits, making it one of America’s most distinguished four-season sporting clubs.
A Driving Experience Like No Other
The Bentayga V8, equipped with Bentley’s All-Terrain specifications, Bentley Dynamic Ride, and multiple off-road drive modes, is engineered for more than smooth highway travel. On The Preserve’s rugged terrain, drivers encounter steep inclines, mogul-style dips, and water crossings, all under the guidance of expert instructors. Hill-descent control ensures confidence as guests navigate the course, blending adrenaline with precision.
This curated journey reveals the dual character of the Bentayga: a super-luxury SUV that performs as seamlessly in wilderness challenges as it does on city streets.
Adventure Tailored by Mulliner
Adding to the exclusivity, each Bentayga used in the program is customized by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house coachbuilding division. Beyond performance upgrades, the vehicles are outfitted for lifestyle experiences unique to The Preserve. Custom rear cargo boxes, elegantly designed, hold gear for field sports, fly-fishing, and even gourmet picnics, ensuring that every pursuit is carried out with refinement.
This design approach transforms an off-road excursion into a fully tailored adventure, aligning Bentley’s luxury ethos with The Preserve’s dedication to outdoor heritage.
The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort
Set across 3,500+ acres, The Preserve blends nature, adventure, and luxury accommodations into a singular experience. Members and guests enjoy world-class amenities that range from equestrian activities and clay shooting to spa treatments and fine dining. With the introduction of the Bentley Bentayga Extraordinary Experience, The Preserve reinforces its reputation as a destination where rugged pursuits are elevated by elegance.
