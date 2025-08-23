Fraser Yachts Unveils Showstoppers for Monaco Yacht Show 2025

August 20th, 2025 — As the Monaco Yacht Show returns September 24–27, the global stage for luxury yachting will once again draw the world’s most discerning collectors, travelers, and industry insiders. Among the most anticipated displays is the Fraser Yachts fleet — a trio of standout vessels for sale and charter that exemplify the pinnacle of marine engineering, design, and lifestyle. From a fully custom 77.8-meter flagship to a sleek world cruiser and a brand-new 60-meter charter yacht, these are the yachts set to turn heads in Port Hercules.