Fraser Yachts Unveils Showstoppers for Monaco Yacht Show 2025

August 20th, 2025 — As the Monaco Yacht Show returns September 24–27, the global stage for luxury yachting will once again draw the world’s most discerning collectors, travelers, and industry insiders. Among the most anticipated displays is the Fraser Yachts fleet — a trio of standout vessels for sale and charter that exemplify the pinnacle of marine engineering, design, and lifestyle. From a fully custom 77.8-meter flagship to a sleek world cruiser and a brand-new 60-meter charter yacht, these are the yachts set to turn heads in Port Hercules.
Commanding attention as one of the largest yachts at the show, ENERGY is a 2,884-GT custom build by Amels, combining steel-hulled strength with a finely crafted aluminum superstructure. Her seven staterooms accommodate 14 guests, with the upper deck entirely dedicated to the Owner — complete with a private foredeck featuring a jacuzzi, lounge, and marble firepit.
Interiors by Zuretti Interior Designers bring a refined, tailored ambiance, with an elevator linking all guest decks. Amenities are as expansive as they are diverse: a music lounge with Steinway baby grand piano, a marble-topped bar, martial arts room, boardroom-style office, and formal dining for 18. The lower deck wellness center features a beauty salon, beach club, spa, gym, sauna, hammam, and fold-out sea terraces for uninterrupted ocean connection.
Outdoor highlights include an aft swimming pool, helipad that transforms into a lounge and entertainment space, private balconies, and walkaround side decks — all wrapped in Espen Øino’s elegant lines.
German shipyard pedigree meets modern luxury aboard BRAVADO, a proven world cruiser with 499 GT of interior volume and accommodation for 12 guests across six staterooms. Her full-beam Master Suite on the bridge deck is paired with a private 25m² gym, and the sundeck hot tub is a social centerpiece.
Powered by twin MTU 16V2000 M60 engines, she cruises at 12 knots with low fuel consumption and transoceanic range. Refits in 2016, 2021, and most recently 2024 have kept her in pristine condition, with modern navigation systems, insulated generator rooms, and an air-conditioned engine control space. With her 20-year Lloyd’s class survey complete, BRAVADO is turnkey-ready for her next global voyage.
Delivered this year, O’MADELEINE brings an entirely new level of charter luxury, blending Nordic and Mediterranean influences in interiors that pair light oak and sculptural furniture with textured stingray leather and fine wood paneling. She offers seven staterooms for 12 guests, with the sundeck as an entertainment haven — a gym with en-suite facilities, fore-lounge jacuzzi, sunbeds, and open-air cinema.
The beach club redefines the onboard leisure experience, incorporating a spa lobby bar and lounge, hammam, and generous toy storage. Every detail reflects Studio Vafiadis and Massari Design Studio’s meticulous craftsmanship, while her longitudinal windows and sleek exterior lines enhance her visual length and presence.
