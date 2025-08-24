Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Stuns in North American Debut at 2025 Monterey Car Week
Source: Stellantis
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Alfa Romeo’s reborn icon, the 33 Stradale, made its highly anticipated North American debut at the 2025 Monterey Car Week, captivating automotive enthusiasts across the peninsula. Over the course of four elite events—including Motorlux, The Quail, Hagerty House, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca—the limited-production supercar underscored Alfa Romeo’s enduring reputation for Italian design excellence, performance heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.
A Modern Interpretation of a 1967 Legend
Inspired by the celebrated 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, often hailed as one of the most beautiful cars in history, the new 33 Stradale merges timeless design cues with cutting-edge innovation. Beneath its sculpted carbon-fiber body lies a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine producing 630 horsepower, enabling a blistering 0–62 mph sprint in under three seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.
Built entirely by hand at Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Italy, each of the 33 units is fully bespoke, tailored to its owner’s vision through direct collaboration with Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile design team. The result is an ultra-exclusive supercar that incorporates Formula One–derived engineering, active suspension, dihedral doors, and a minimalist cockpit that emphasizes analog purity. All units have already been claimed, cementing its place among the most coveted collector cars of the modern era.
Monterey Car Week Highlights
Motorlux – August 13
The 33 Stradale opened its North American showcase at Motorlux, an elegant fusion of automotive innovation and aviation heritage at the Monterey Jet Center. Surrounded by Alfa Romeo’s Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale, the supercar drew attention for its distinctive design and high-performance pedigree, standing out amid a curated display of exotic automobiles and vintage aircraft.
Hagerty House – August 14
At an exclusive evening along the coast of Pebble Beach, Alfa Romeo hosted an intimate gathering at Hagerty House. Guests enjoyed a close-up view of the 33 Stradale before a fireside chat featuring Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s global head of marketing and special projects, and Glynn Bloomquist, a U.S. customer of the 33 Stradale. They discussed the car’s intricate customization process, likening it to Renaissance workshops and 1960s Italian coachbuilding, where each detail—from material selection to bespoke finishes—is shaped in collaboration with the owner.
The Quail – August 15
The prestigious Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley placed the 33 Stradale among a selection of automotive legends. Collectors and enthusiasts admired its sculptural form, noting the balance between heritage-inspired elegance and modern performance engineering.
Laguna Seca – August 16
At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Alfa Romeo highlighted its motorsport DNA, positioning the 33 Stradale alongside its current lineup. With the sounds of vintage and contemporary race cars filling the air, the supercar served as a reminder of the brand’s deep-rooted racing legacy, which spans Formula One, IndyCar, Can-Am, and the German Touring Car Championship (DTM).
A Statement of Italian Excellence
The 33 Stradale’s debut at Monterey Car Week was more than an unveiling—it was a celebration of Alfa Romeo’s past, present, and future. Handcrafted for just 33 discerning owners, it embodies the artistry, performance, and exclusivity that define the pinnacle of luxury automotive design.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter