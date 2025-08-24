Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Stuns in North American Debut at 2025 Monterey Car Week

Motorlux – August 13

The 33 Stradale opened its North American showcase at Motorlux, an elegant fusion of automotive innovation and aviation heritage at the Monterey Jet Center. Surrounded by Alfa Romeo’s Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale, the supercar drew attention for its distinctive design and high-performance pedigree, standing out amid a curated display of exotic automobiles and vintage aircraft.

Hagerty House – August 14

At an exclusive evening along the coast of Pebble Beach, Alfa Romeo hosted an intimate gathering at Hagerty House. Guests enjoyed a close-up view of the 33 Stradale before a fireside chat featuring Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s global head of marketing and special projects, and Glynn Bloomquist, a U.S. customer of the 33 Stradale. They discussed the car’s intricate customization process, likening it to Renaissance workshops and 1960s Italian coachbuilding, where each detail—from material selection to bespoke finishes—is shaped in collaboration with the owner.

The Quail – August 15

The prestigious Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley placed the 33 Stradale among a selection of automotive legends. Collectors and enthusiasts admired its sculptural form, noting the balance between heritage-inspired elegance and modern performance engineering.

Laguna Seca – August 16

At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Alfa Romeo highlighted its motorsport DNA, positioning the 33 Stradale alongside its current lineup. With the sounds of vintage and contemporary race cars filling the air, the supercar served as a reminder of the brand’s deep-rooted racing legacy, which spans Formula One, IndyCar, Can-Am, and the German Touring Car Championship (DTM).